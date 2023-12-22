The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, December 22, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears rule out G Teven Jenkins for Cardinals game

Jenkins, who left Sunday’s game against the Browns in the second quarter because of a concussion, has not cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears rule out G Teven Jenkins for Cardinals game
Chicago Bears v Cleveland Browns

Bears guard Teven Jenkins was concussed in the second quarter Sunday.

Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images

Bears left guard Teven Jenkins won’t play Sunday against the Cardinals.

Jenkins, who left Sunday’s game against the Browns in the second quarter because of a concussion, has not cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol.

The Bears also ruled out linebacker Noah Sewell, who has a knee problem, and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who has a pectoral muscle injury. Tight end Cole Kmet, who has a quad injury, is questionable. So’s D’Onta Foreman, who missed Thursday’s practice for personal reasons but returned Friday, and fellow running back Travis Homer, who has a hamstring problem.

Veteran Cody Whitehair took Jenkins’ place Sunday and is expected to start in his place at Soldier Field on Christmas Eve. The Bears benched Whitehair earlier this season after he’d been a stalwart for them since 2016. Whitehair has 117 career starts. He’s played almost 4,000 career snaps at center — the Bears were uncomfortable with the accuracy of his snaps earlier this year — and almost 3,400 at left guard.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Darnell Mooney has been to Hail and back
Justin Fields, Bears are the league’s worst when it’s time for a 4th quarter rally
Halas Intrigue podcast: Debating the Bears’ big decisions
Bears predictions: Week 16 vs. Cardinals
Bears have been at it too long under OC Luke Getsy to still be searching for consistency
Bears’ rising defense searching for killer instinct
The Latest
Homeless pets are filling shelters in Chicago ahead of the holidays. | PAWS Chicago photo provided to the Chicago Sun-Times
Chicago
What to keep in mind and where to go when adopting a pet
“As people are going through the adoption process we try to set expectations for this particular pet and what we’ve observed about their behaviors,” PAWS Chicago CEO Susanna Wickham said.
By Mary Norkol
 
Alicia Mae Holloway dances the role of Lena in “Sugar Hill: The Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker.”
Theater
‘Ellington/Strayhorn Nutcracker’ an extraordinary, superbly jazzed take on a holiday classic
It’s “The Nutcracker” to a totally different beat, and thoroughly entertaining.
By Steven Oxman - For the Sun-Times
 
Taraji P. Henson (left) and Fantasia Barrino perform in a fantasy musical number in “The Color Purple.”
Movies and TV
Powerful ‘Color Purple’ balances heavy drama with exhilarating musical numbers
Fantasia Barrino, Danielle Brooks lead the impressive ensemble playing resilient women who persevere in an unforgiving world.
By Richard Roeper
 
A ComEd utility worker works in front of caution tape.
Columnists
The fight over public utility rate hikes in Illinois is far from over
Organized labor and the business community are demanding far more robust infrastructure spending, while the governor’s people point to very real cost considerations for consumers.
By Rich Miller
 
Flanked by family members and attorneys, former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) walks out of the Dirksen Federal Courthouse after being found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion, Thursday, Dec. 21.
Photography
Picture Chicago: 12 must-see Sun-Times photos from this week in news
A 5-year-old boy died after living in a crowded migrant shelter in Pilsen, the Blackhawks unveiled Rocky’s Bar at the United Center, and former Ald. Edward Burke (14th) was found guilty of racketeering, bribery and attempted extortion.
By Sun-Times staff
 