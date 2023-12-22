Bears rule out G Teven Jenkins for Cardinals game

Bears left guard Teven Jenkins won’t play Sunday against the Cardinals.

Jenkins, who left Sunday’s game against the Browns in the second quarter because of a concussion, has not cleared the NFL’s concussion protocol.

The Bears also ruled out linebacker Noah Sewell, who has a knee problem, and receiver Equanimeous St. Brown, who has a pectoral muscle injury. Tight end Cole Kmet, who has a quad injury, is questionable. So’s D’Onta Foreman, who missed Thursday’s practice for personal reasons but returned Friday, and fellow running back Travis Homer, who has a hamstring problem.

Veteran Cody Whitehair took Jenkins’ place Sunday and is expected to start in his place at Soldier Field on Christmas Eve. The Bears benched Whitehair earlier this season after he’d been a stalwart for them since 2016. Whitehair has 117 career starts. He’s played almost 4,000 career snaps at center — the Bears were uncomfortable with the accuracy of his snaps earlier this year — and almost 3,400 at left guard.