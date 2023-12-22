Bears coach Matt Eberflus has plenty at stake over final 3 games of season

The Bears would maintain that they haven’t made any decisions on anyone yet and will wait until the end of the season to do so, but there’s little chance that’s actually the case. There’s enough body of work from quarterback Justin Fields and offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, for example, that the final three games aren’t likely to change much.

But coach Matt Eberflus has a lot on the line when the Bears host the Cardinals on Sunday, followed by a home game against the Falcons and a visit to the Packers to close out the season.

Team president Kevin Warren and general manager Ryan Poles should mostly know what they need to know about Eberflus, too, but if they want to retain him, he could make it easier for them to justify that publicly by stacking up wins.

The playoffs are out of the question, and the Bears’ decision makers should be careful about attaching too much meaning to what Eberflus shows them against three teams that have a combined record 15-27. If they already are inclined to keep him, though, it’d help if he got the team to 8-9.

Before we even go down that path, keep in mind that winning three games is a massive request. Eberflus got his first two-game winning streak just this month, and he’s 8-23 overall. Stringing together three consecutive wins — against any opponents — should not be expected.

But if Eberflus pulled it off, he could argue that taking this team from three wins last season to eight is a respectable jump, the Bears would be 6-2 over their final eight games and the defense has looked dramatically better since landing defensive end Montez Sweat.

Again, Eberflus is on shaky ground, so those hypothetical accomplishments would only matter if Warren and Poles remain undecided. There’s a decent chance they’re already out on him.

It’s going to take Eberflus forever to fix his overall record after starting out 3-14. His best-case scenario at the end of this season would still leave him 11-23 with a .324 career winning percentage that ranks below only John Fox and Abe Gibron in Bears history.

Eberflus took a roster that Poles believed was ready to compete for a playoff spot and ran it aground at 0-4 and eventually 2-7. And the debacles spilled beyond the field.

One of his most trusted assistants, defensive coordinator Alan Williams, was forced to resign after one game. Running backs coach David Walker was fired for non-football reasons in November.

Two games into the season, Fields vented publicly about the disconnect between him and Getsy. It would’ve been a key time for Eberflus to take control of the offense, but it’s unclear how much he intervened as he already was busy filling in for Williams as defensive coordinator. The Bears also couldn’t make it work with wide receiver Chase Claypool, which is not solely on Claypool. The coaching staff is responsible for situations like that, too.

And throughout the various mishaps, Eberflus made them worse with clumsy news conferences and flimsy explanations. He has proven himself a sharp defensive strategist, but everyone knew that already by his success as a coordinator. The head job encompasses a lot more than that, and Eberflus simply hasn’t produced results to justify the promotion.

It’s a huge decision, too, because as disappointing as this season has been, the Bears are well positioned for next season. Poles has made many upgrades already and will have two high draft picks — probably including No. 1 overall — and ample salary-cap space. There’s potential to compete soon.

So on the flipside for Eberflus, taking into account the sturdy case against bringing him back, the last three games could make it easy for Warren and Poles to move on if the team unravels. There’s zero margin for any additional embarrassment at this point.

