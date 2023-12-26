Bears coach Matt Eberflus still looking for downfield passing in offense

Theoretically, the Bears should have everything they need for a more dynamic passing attack. The offensive line is the best it has been in years, they have at least two downfield threats in wide receivers DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney, and coach Matt Eberflus consistently mentions what a great deep-ball thrower quarterback Justin Fields is.

But it’s Week 17, and Eberflus is still looking for that to be a bigger part of coordinator Luke Getsy’s offense.

“We’ve gotta keep getting after it, just keep doing it and keep taking out shots and keep making those connections,” Eberflus said Tuesday. “Hopefully these next two games we will, we will make those connections with DJ, with the guys that go down the field, Mooney and different guys, and Cole [Kmet] has done a good job with that, too. We’ve just gotta keep doing it.”

Fields threw four passes farther than 15 yards in the win over the Cardinals on Sunday. He completed two and was intercepted in the end zone on another.

Their mostly horizontal passing game has them at 182.6 yards per game, the fifth-fewest in the NFL. None of the teams in the bottom five are averaging 21 points per game or have a winning record.

