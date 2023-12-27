The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bears QB Justin Fields ‘not really’ concerned with future, focused on Falcons

The final two games of the season could be Fields’ last with the Bears, who are on track to get the No. 1 overall pick in the draft.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Justin Fields and the Bears lost 27-24 to the Falcons last season.

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Bears quarterback Justin Fields is aware these last two games against the Falcons and Packers could be his last with the team, but he doesn’t spend much time thinking about his uncertain future.

“No, not really,” he said Wednesday. “I’m focused on Sunday and playing this Atlanta team. They have a good defense.”

Fields said no one knows what the Bears will do after the season, but, “Whatever happens happens, and we’ll cross that bridge when we come to it.”

When asked to evaluate his play, he said, “To be honest, I have a lot of work to do. That’s work’s gonna be put in.”

Fields completed 15 of 27 passes for 170 yards with a touchdown and an interception for a 71.5 passer rating in the Bears’ 27-16 win over the Cardinals on Sunday.

Among 30 qualifying quarterbacks, he ranks 23rd in yards passing per game (195.1), 27th in completion percentage (60.9), 21st in touchdown passes (15), 14th in fewest interceptions (nine) and 21st in passer rating (84.5). His status with the Bears going forward is in question in large part because they are on track to get the No. 1 overall pick in the upcoming draft.

