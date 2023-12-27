Bears’ next defensive goal? ‘We’re due for a shutout’

Since Week 10, the Bears have allowed the fifth-fewest points, second-lowest passer rating and fourth-fewest rushing yards. They have a goal they want to reach before the end of the season, though.

“I think we’re due for a shutout,” cornerback Jaylon Johnson said after practice Wednesday. “That’s something I don’t think we’ve done this year … doing something new.

“We’ve had four-turnover games, interceptions, touchdowns, but I think If we can come out with a shutout these next two weeks, one of these games, I think that’ll be very big for what we’re trying to do and establish (ourselves) as a dominant defense.”

The Falcons, Sunday’s opponent, are coming off a season-high 29 points; a week earlier, though, they managed only seven in a loss to the Panthers, the worst team in the NFL. They’ve scored the ninth-fewest points in the NFL this season and rank 16th in yards per play.

