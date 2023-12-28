Hard lessons fueling Tyrique Stevenson’s progress

Quarterbacks have been picking on Bears rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson all season, with standout Jaylon Johnson playing on the opposite side. And Stevenson wants them to keep bringing it, because while he has learned some hard lessons this season, he has two valuable qualities on his side that only enhance his 6-0, 214-pound frame, his athleticism and his natural aggressiveness: He’s not afraid to fail. And he learns well.

“If you’re scared to fail, that means you’re scared to grow,” Stevenson said, a second-round draft pick from Miami (Fla.) who has started since Week 1. “I know success over time comes with failure. But you’ve just got to stick it out and make sure that you keep your head up and make sure you’re looking for the best and not letting the bad take over.”

That’s one reason why Bears general manager Ryan Poles traded up five spots in the second round of the draft (from No. 61 to No. 56) to take Stevenson — at a time when Poles was mostly accruing draft capital instead of spending it. Whether it was enduring tough times at Georgia that led to him transferring or moving from slot corner to the outside at Miami, Stevenson not only is unfazed by adversity, he seems to benefit by the experience. He’s never been afraid to fail.

“That’s how I live my life,” Stevenson, 23, said. “I feel every [defensive back] should have that mindset. We play one of the hardest positions on the field, so we should be able to take the bad — but also know that some good will always come out of it.”

That’s already starting to happen for Stevenson. He ranks near the bottom among NFL cornerbacks in several key categories, according to Pro Football Focus — 65 receptions allowed (74th of 78 corners with 350 or more coverage snaps); 699 yards (70th), nine touchdowns (tied for the most) and a 110.3 passer rating allowed (68th). Stevenson has been targeted 97 times — third most in the NFL. Johnson, in contrast, has been targeted 49 times — 11th fewest — with 24 receptions allowed (fourth fewest), 187 yards allowed (first), one touchdown (tied for first) and a 31.6 passer rating allowed (first).

But Stevenson is making progress, with two interceptions and five pass break-ups in his last five games. His diving interception and 34-yard return against the Browns was an eye-opener — coming one play after Trent Taylor’s muffed punt had given the Browns possession at the Bears’ 20-yard line.

“That was a heck of a play,” cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke said. “As a football player, especially a young player, it’s [about] getting positive reps and getting confidence that I can keep doing this and I can trust my instincts. It just affirms the thing you hope every player has. You see the growth.”

Stevenson said the interceptions are his most satisfying sign of that growth. It’s more evidence that he learns well. And he thinks big.

“I only played corner two years in college [and] came out with three [interceptions],” he said. “Just the fact that I’ve started multiple game in the NFL my rookie year and come out with two [interceptions] gives me hope and inspiration that I’m gonna be one of the best corners in the league next year.”

