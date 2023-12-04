The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Quarterback Caleb Williams, potential future Bears draft pick, to skip USC’s bowl game

Heisman winner expected to be selected at the top of upcoming NFL draft.

By  Associated Press
   
UCLA_USC_Football.jpg

Southern California quarterback Caleb Williams reacts while leaving the field after the team’s 38-20 loss to UCLA during an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 18, 2023, in Los Angeles.

Ryan Sun/AP

LOS ANGELES — Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Caleb Williams will not play for Southern California in the Holiday Bowl, fueling the expectation he will enter the upcoming NFL draft.

Williams won’t be in the lineup when the Trojans (7-5) face Louisville in their bowl game in San Diego on Dec. 27, USC coach Lincoln Riley said Monday.

Williams has been widely expected to enter the draft all year, and he is a strong candidate to be selected No. 1 overall after two impressive seasons at USC.

The Bears, who might or might not be looking for a new quarterback, will have two of the top picks in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Williams won the Heisman in 2022 with a spectacular debut season in Los Angeles after transferring from Oklahoma. He then passed for 3,633 yards with 30 touchdown passes and five interceptions this season, his third in college football.

Backup Miller Moss and touted freshman Malachi Nelson will be the top candidates to lead USC against the Cardinals, but Riley said he hadn’t decided who will be his quarterback. The Trojans struggled mightily down the stretch this season despite Williams’ solid play, losing five of their final six games.

Williams has passed for 10,082 yards with 93 TD passes and just 14 interceptions in his three years at Oklahoma and USC. He also rushed for 960 yards with 27 touchdowns.

