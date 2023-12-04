Cole Kmet: Packers interfered, though it’s never called on Hail Mary

Bears tight end Cole Kmet said he thought the Packers committed two pass interference penalties on the Chiefs’ final drive Sunday night — on the deep incompletion to Marquez Valdes-Scantling and a Hail Mary at the gun.

Kmet knows not to expect a whistle on a Hail Mary, though.

“[Coaches] always tell us those aren’t getting called,” he said Monday after Bears players returned from the bye. “I thought that one was a little obvious, you would think. But those are tough because you know they’re going to be physical. Everyone is kind of playing the ball there, but you would hope that if you get shoved maybe the refs would see it and call it.”

Kmet said coaches tell offensive players to be physical, too, knowing that defensive pass interference is unlikely.

“[Officials] obviously don’t want to make a call there, the last play of the game, where that obviously puts the ball at the 1-yard line,” he said. “They’re not going to put it in their hands there in that situation. You just know it’s going to be a physical down, for sure.”

This and that

• Lions coach Dan Campbell told Detroit reporters that the team got good news on center Frank Ragnow’s health after he left Sunday’s game with a knee injury, but that doesn’t mean he’ll be able to face the Bears. Ragnow has made two Pro Bowls.

• Campbell said the Lions could get linebacker Alex Anzalone back Sunday, though, after he missed Sunday’s game with a hand injury.

• With a projected high of 36 degrees and low of 28 Sunday, the Bears have a chance to play in their coldest game since Christmas Eve of last year.

• Former Bears quarterback Trace McSorley signed with the Steelers’ practice squad after starter Kenny Pickett had ankle surgery.

