Tuesday, December 5, 2023
NFL Power Rankings: Mitch Trubisky gets keys to playoff team

How long the former Bears’ No. 2 overall pick keeps them depends on Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett’s recovery from high ankle sprain surgery. Whether the Steelers are still headed for the postseason then — they’d be the fifth seed in the AFC were the season to end today — depends on how Trubisky plays.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Arizona Cardinals v Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers quarterback Mitch Trubisky throws against the Cardinals.

Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Mitch Trubisky is being handed the keys to a playoff team.

How long the Bears’ former No. 2 overall pick keeps them depends on Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett’s recovery from high ankle sprain surgery. Whether the Steelers are still headed for the postseason then — they’d be the fifth seed in the AFC were the season to end today — depends on how Trubisky plays in his first significant role since losing the starting job last year.

Sunday wasn’t a good start. Pickett was hurt when he was tackled at the Cardinals’ 1 on a third-and-goal scramble. Trubisky replaced the injured Pickett on fourth-and-goal and handed off to Najee Harris, who was stuffed. The Cardinals marched 99 yards to score a touchdown, taking a lead they’d never relinquish. Trubisky fumbled on the next drive at his own 30, and the Cardinals scored to go up 14. The Steelers were down by 21 when Trubisky led them on a garbage-time 75-yard touchdown drive.

His final stat line — 11-for-17 for 117 yards, one touchdown and a 104.3 passer rating — was far better than the eye test.

It’s too late for Trubisky to change his career trajectory — he’s a backup quarterback now and going forward. But it’s not unreasonable to ask him to play well for a few weeks and let the Steelers’ dominant defense win games. That’s what Trubisky did when he went 3-3 in the season’s last six games to sneak the Bears into the 2020 playoffs.

Offensively, the bar is set low in Pittsburgh. The Steelers are the NFL’s only winning team that has allowed more points than they’ve scored this year. They fired offensive coordinator Matt Canada two weeks ago.

Their next game, on Thursday night, will be a slog, too. The over/under for the Steelers-Patriots game is 30; the last NFL game with one under 30 was played in 1993. The god-awful Patriots have allowed 10 points or fewer in each of their last three games — and lost all three. No one in the Super Bowl era has ever done that.

Elsewhere around the league:

• How essential is having a competent backup quarterback? Presuming the Jaguars’ Trevor Lawrence misses his next game after spraining his ankle Monday night, the full list of quarterbacks who have started every game since the beginning of the 2021 season is as follows: the Bills’ Josh Allen, the Chargers’ Justin Herbert and the Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes.

• Sunday, Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans made it 10-straight 1,000-yard seasons in his career; Bears receivers have done it 19 times ever.

• Monday, the Bengals’ Jake Browning became the 28th different player — including Justin Fields — to throw for at least 300 yards in a game this year.

Here are the reshuffled power rankings after Week 13:

1. 49ers (9-3)

Winning in Philly by 23 is the most impressive victory anyone’s had all year.

2. Eagles (10-2)

They led 6-0 and gave up 42 of the last 55 points.

3. Ravens (9-3)

The only good team on a Week 13 bye needed the rest.

4. Chiefs (8-4)

They’d be a No. 4 seed in the AFC were the season to end today.

5. Dolphins (9-3)

They torched new play-caller Ron Rivera’s defense for 45 points.

6. Cowboys (9-3)

They’ve won 14 in a row at home.

7. Lions (9-3)

Sam LaPorta (9 catches, 140 yards Sunday) is fourth among TEs in receiving yards.

8. Jaguars (8-4)

Monday night marked their first loss to anyone not named the 49ers since Week 3.

9. Bills (6-6)

Their remaining opponents include the Chiefs, Cowboys and Dolphins.

10. Texans (7-5)

Receiver Tank Dell’s broken leg is a huge blow.

11. Steelers (7-5)

Their offense regressed after gaining 400 yards a week earlier.

12. Broncos (6-6)

QB Russell Wilson posted a 53.2 passer rating but still sits at 99 on the year.

13. Seahawks (6-6)

They’ve lost three straight and have the 49ers and Eagles up next.

14. Colts (7-5)

They blocked one punt and forced a fumble on another in a wild win.

15. Packers (6-6)

Coach Matt LaFleur is 16-0 in December.

16. Vikings (6-6)

Receiver Justin Jefferson’s return this week should jump-start them.

17. Falcons (6-6)

Bijan Robinson tortures his fantasy owners — he has three rushing TDs all year.

18. Browns (7-5)

There’s a 14-year age gap between QBs Dorian Thompson-Robinson and Joe Flacco.

19. Bengals (6-6)

WR Tyler Boyd has thrown a pass in five seasons; Monday’s was a pick.

20. Saints (5-7)

TE Jimmy Graham caught his first TD since the Bears’ Jan. 2021 playoff game.

21. Rams (6-6)

Sean McVay’s coaching job is better than his Super Bowl-winning season.

22. Chargers (5-7)

The Bears and Chargers are the only teams to win without scoring a TD.

23. Raiders (5-7)

Josh Jacobs leads the NFL with 220 rushes.

24. Buccaneers (5-7)

They can tie the Falcons atop their division by beating them Sunday.

25. Jets (4-8)

Northwestern alum Trevor Siemian could be next in line at QB.

26. Titans (4-8) 

They held the ball for 38 minutes, outgained the Colts — and lost.

27. Bears (4-8)

They remain undefeated in bye weeks.

28. Commanders (4-9)

Quarterback Sam Howell has thrown a pick-six in three-straight games.

29. Giants (4-8)

QB Tyrod Taylor’s return from injured reserve is welcome.

30. Cardinals (3-10)

Their wins have come against teams who are a combined 22-14.

31. Patriots (2-10)

They’ve lost four in a row by a combined 16 points.

32. Panthers (1-11)

Chris Tabor’s Panthers look a lot like Frank Reich’s.

