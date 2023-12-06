The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, December 6, 2023
Bears injury update: (almost) everyone’s healthy

Running back D’Onta Foreman and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who both missed the Vikings game because of ankle injuries, were full participants in Wednesday’s practice.

By  Patrick Finley
 Updated  
Chicago Bears v Detroit Lions

Bears running back D’Onta Foreman is tackled by the Lions.

Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images

The Bears’ bye week did them good.

Running back D’Onta Foreman and cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who both missed the Vikings game because of ankle injuries, were full participants in Wednesday’s practice. Swing tackle Larry Borom, who missed the game because of an illness, was a full participant, too.

“The health of the team is good,” coach Matt Eberflus said before practice Wednesday. “Credit to the performance staff, the training staff have done an outstanding job of getting these guys healthy. ....

“[We’ve] got to move them around a little bit, get them practicing. But we certainly love where they are.”

The only Bears player with an injury designation was rookie linebacker Noah Sewell, who hurt his knee in practice during the lead up last month’s Lions game. He was upgraded for the first time to limited.

The Bears will face the Lions again Sunday at Soldier Field.

