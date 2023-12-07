The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, December 7, 2023
Bears’ Luke Getsy praises Justin Fields’ demeanor with QB’s future in doubt

One day after Justin Fields waxed philosophical about his future with the Bears, offensive coordinator Luke Getsy praised his focus.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears

Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and quarterback Justin Fields talk before a January game against the Vikings.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

“We’ve said it since we’ve been here — he’s an extremely humble young man that has purpose and passion,” Getsy said Thursday. “The consistency that we bring into the room every single day, he takes that and leads that as much as anybody. I think that’s extremely important, that he stays that way — the kind of man he is first, but the kind of teammate he is no matter what the circumstances are.”

Fields brings enthusiasm to meetings and on the field, he said.

“We bring the juice every single day, we bring that passion every single day, and he’s the leader of all that stuff,” Getsy said. “He’s done a great job of it.”

With five games to play, the Bears are in line to inherit the No. 1 overall pick from the Panthers. USC quarterback Caleb Williams is considered one of the best quarterback prospects in years.

Fields has one more year left on his contract; the Bears must decide whether or not to pick up his fifth-year option for 2025 in May.

