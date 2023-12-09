Bears promote WR Collin Johnson to active roster

The Bears have promoted wide receiver Collin Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Lions, addressing a need because of injuries to Equanimeous St. Brown (out with a pectoral injury), rookie Tyler Scott (questionable with a hamstring injury) and Velus Jones (questionable with an illness).

The injuries left the Bears with just three healthy receivers on their 53-man roster — DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney and kick returner Trent Taylor. Besides Johnson, the Bears also have veteran Nsimba Webster on their practice squad.

The 6-6, 220-pound Johnson, a fifth-round draft pick of the Jaguars in 2020, has 29 receptions for 377 yards and two touchdowns in 26 regular-season games (one start) with the Jaguars in 2020 and the Giants in 2021. He tore his Achilles in training camp with the Giants in 2022 and was put on injured reserve. He was waived by the Giants on Aug. 27 this season. The Bears signed Johnson to their practice squad on Oct. 10. He also contributes on special teams.