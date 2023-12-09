The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, December 9, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears promote WR Collin Johnson to active roster

The Bears were down to three healthy receivers with Equanimeous St. Brown (pectoral) out and Tyler Scott (hamstring) and Velus Jones (illness) questionable. Johnson has 29 receptions for 377 yards and two TDs with the Jaguars (2020) and Giants (2021).

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears promote WR Collin Johnson to active roster
Jacksonville Jaguars v Minnesota Vikings

Collin Johnson (19) had 18 receptions for 272 yards (15.1 average) and two touchdowns as a rookie with the Jaguars in 2020.

Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Bears have promoted wide receiver Collin Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster for Sunday’s game against the Lions, addressing a need because of injuries to Equanimeous St. Brown (out with a pectoral injury), rookie Tyler Scott (questionable with a hamstring injury) and Velus Jones (questionable with an illness).

The injuries left the Bears with just three healthy receivers on their 53-man roster — DJ Moore, Darnell Mooney and kick returner Trent Taylor. Besides Johnson, the Bears also have veteran Nsimba Webster on their practice squad.

The 6-6, 220-pound Johnson, a fifth-round draft pick of the Jaguars in 2020, has 29 receptions for 377 yards and two touchdowns in 26 regular-season games (one start) with the Jaguars in 2020 and the Giants in 2021. He tore his Achilles in training camp with the Giants in 2022 and was put on injured reserve. He was waived by the Giants on Aug. 27 this season. The Bears signed Johnson to their practice squad on Oct. 10. He also contributes on special teams.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ last five games will determine fate of many
Bears’ defense faces a defining moment vs. Lions
Bears vs. Lions — What to Watch 4
The Not-Quite-Mock Draft: 10 players who’d help Bears
Bears down to 3 fully healthy wide receivers heading into Lions game
Turnovers continue to be liability for Bears QB Justin Fields
The Latest
Superstar Shohei Ohtani made quite the stir on the free agent market. File photo.
Cubs
Cubs’ bid for Shohei Ohtani ends as he signs monster deal with Dodgers
Ohtani signed a record 10-year, $700 million contract.
By Maddie Lee
 
Kovalyov (baritone Aleksey Bogdanov, right) must go out in search of his suddenly missing snout in Chicago Opera Theater’s production of “The Nose.”
Music
‘The Nose’ receives superb staging at Chicago Opera Theater
COT opened the much-belated Chicago premiere of Shostakovich’s opera Friday evening at the Harris Theater for Music and Dance, with a smart, winning new production take makes clear the appeal of the work.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
A Chicago police officer died in a crash Dec. 9, 2023 in suburban Tinley Park.
Metro/State
Off-duty Chicago police officer dies in Tinley Park crash
The accident happened at the intersection of 179th Street and LaGrange Road, according to a news release from the Village of Tinley Park.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Two Chicago police officers were robbed late Friday in the South Loop.
Crime
2 off-duty Chicago police officers robbed in South Loop
Among the items stolen were their Chicago police IDs, badges and firearm owner identification cards.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Simeon players celebrate after defeating Benet to win the Pontiac Holiday Tournament last year.
High School Basketball
2023 Holiday Tournament pairings
All the holiday tournament brackets from around the state.
By Michael O’Brien
 