Lincoln-Way East’s Nick Allegretti becomes dad on Super Bowl Sunday

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Nick Allegretti won Super Bowl Sunday long before the game kicked off.

The Chiefs’ backup guard became a father to twin girls when wife Christina gave birth before sunrise Sunday in Chicago.

Allegretti attended Lincoln-Way East and the University of Illinois. He was at the team hotel in Scottsdale during the birth, but FaceTimed with his wife from the lobby in the middle of the night while it was happening. He went to the stadium with his teammates later Sunday.

A seventh-round pick by the Chiefs in 2019, Allegretti has played in three Super Bowls in his young career. The Chiefs beat the 49ers at the end of his rookie season and lost to the Buccaneers the next year. Allegretti played five special teams snaps as in his first Super Bowl but was busier in Year 2, starting at left guard and playing every snap.

He started three games this season, playing about one-quarter of the Chiefs’ offensive snaps, but was a special teamer Sunday.

He’s the second player to appear in the Super Bowl and become a father on the same day in as many years. Rams receiver Van Jefferson’s wife Samaria went into labor during last year’s Super Bowl. She gave birth two hours after the Rams won; the couple named their son appropriately: Champ.

Fangio vs. Nagy

Sunday’s Super Bowl wound up being Matt Nagy vs. Vic Fangio — sort of.

Fangio, who was Nagy’s defensive coordinator with the Bears in 2018, signed a two-week contract to work with the Chiefs after they beat the 49ers in the NFC title game. Fangio helped scout the Eagles’ own offense and the defense of the Chiefs, whom he faced as head coach of the rival Broncos from 2019-21. He had done minimal consulting with the Eagles earlier this season after being fired by the Broncos a year ago.

When his contract expires Monday, he’ll join the Dolphins, where he’ll be the highest-paid defensive coordinator in the sport.

Fangio helped scheme against his former boss, Nagy, who is in his first season back with the Chiefs. He’s their quarterbacks coach.

Tribute

The NFL paid tribute to former NBC Sports Chicago sportswriter John “Moon” Mullin, who died at 74 from pancreatic cancer in June. The NFL placed a “game ball” in the press box with Mullin’s photo and name painted on the side, calling him “a staple on the Bears beat for decades.” The NFL also honored former ESPN reporter John Clayton and former Dolphins senior vice president Jason Jenkins.

In the #SuperBowl press box sits an NFL tribute to our friend Moon Mullin. It’s lovely. I miss him. Big fan of his work, as he used to say. pic.twitter.com/CNbAZCoXTy — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) February 12, 2023

This and that

• When he caught a touchdown in the first quarter, Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce moved into sole possession of second place all-time with 16 postseason touchdowns. He trails only 49ers legend Jerry Rice, who has 22. He had been tied with former Patriots and Bucs tight end Rob Gronkowski.

• Chiefs linebacker Nick Bolton recovered a ball that Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts simply dropped about six minutes into the second quarter and returned it 36 yards for a touchdown.

It had been seven years since a fumble recovery for a touchdown in the Super Bowl. The Broncos’ Malik Jackson recovered Cam Newton’s fumble in the end zone after Von Miller sacked him in the first quarter of a 24-10 win against the Panthers.

• Bills safety Damar Hamlin was honored at the 50-yard line before the game alongside those who helped save his life after he went into cardiac arrest last month. He was later spotted sitting with NFL commissioner Roger Goodell during the game.

