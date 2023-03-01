The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 1, 2023
Bears Sports College Sports

Arrest warrant issued for arrest of top draft prospect Jalen Carter

Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing, both misdemeanors, by the Athens-Clarke County (Ga.) Police Department in relation to the death of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy in January.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Arrest warrant issued for arrest of top draft prospect Jalen Carter
Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter plays in the championship game in January.

Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter plays in the championship game in January.

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

INDIANAPOLIS — Warrants were issued Wednesday for the arrest of Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter, the top-five prospect who seemed to be the one of the best fits for the Bears in this year’s draft.

Carter was charged with reckless driving and racing, both misdemeanors, by the Athens-Clarke County (Ga.) Police Department in relation to the death of Georgia football player Devin Willock and staffer Chandler LeCroy in January.

According to a police statement, an investigation found that LeCroy and Carter were racing after leaving downtown Athens around 2:30 a.m. on Jan. 17. Both vehicles switched lanes, drove in a turn lane and in opposite lanes of travel. The investigation found that LeCroy was traveling at 104 mph before the crash and had a blood-alcohol concentration of .197 percent.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Wednesday morning that Carter left the scene of the crash before emergency personnel arrived, only to return less than two hours later.

Carter was scheduled to speak to the media at 10:30 a.m. at the NFL Scouting Combine but did not arrive.

Related

Former Bulldogs linebacker Nolan Smith got emotional Wednesday when talking about Willock.

“That’s my guy,” Smith said at the Combine. “I get sensitive talking about it just because I love him. And he never did anything wrong in his three years. He was supposed to graduate.”

In a statement, Georgia coach Kirby Smart called the charges “deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community.”

Carter and Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson were considered the two top defensive prospects in this year’s draft. The Bears prefer to trade the No. 1 overall pick to a quarterback-needy team. Wednesday’s development, though, could affect just far the Bears would be willing to slide in the draft to land a standout defender.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
‘Bear Down & Out’: Insightful documentary sums up why Chicago’s on the verge of losing its team
Ryan Poles has no regrets about Chase Claypool trade, but is he ready to pay him?
NFL Combine notes: Packers GM awaits word from Aaron Rodgers
Bears GM Ryan Poles is all for trading back in draft, but ‘it just depends how far back’
Bears keep preaching faith in QB Justin Fields
Halas Intrigue, Episode 274: Ryan Poles joins the pod
The Latest
Vanessa Bryant, center, Kobe Bryant’s widow, leaves a federal courthouse.
NBA
Kobe Bryant family agrees to $28.5 million settlement over crash site photos
The figure includes a newly agreed upon payment from the county of $13.5 million along with the $15 million a federal jury awarded Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, at a trial in August.
By Andrew Dalton | Associated Press
 
A man shovels out his car after a big snow in 2021.
Weather
Rain or snow coming later this week; NWS says stay tuned
The National Weather Service is tracking a storm that could bring a “decent accumulation” of snow.
By Stefano Esposito
 
ugrp_06585_recolor_12_7_21_16x9_2.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Operation Fortune: Ruse de Guerre’ can’t be taken seriously, or humorously
Jason Statham, Hugh Grant and Aubrey Plaza star in an inconsequential serving of empty cinematic calories.
By Richard Roeper
 
BMO Tower, 320 S. Canal St., was completed in 2022.
Business
Chicago area scores No. 1 ranking for business relocations, expansion
Central U.S. location and a deep labor pool help Chicago snare top honor from Site Selection magazine for 10th year in a row.
By David Roeder
 
AMC Entertainment is launching microwave and ready-to-eat popcorn exclusively at Walmart beginning March. 11.
Taste
AMC movie theater popcorn coming to Walmart in new at-home snack line
The home popcorn will be available in select Walmart stores on March 11, the day before the 95th Academy Awards.
By USA TODAY
 