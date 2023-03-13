Former Chiefs star LT Orlando Brown lingers as option for Bears as they retool o-line

The Bears plunged headfirst into free agency in the opening hours Monday with some big additions, but arguably the most coveted player in this class is still available — more available than ever, actually.

Former Chiefs left tackle Orlando Brown, who has made the Pro Bowl four times in his first five seasons and is fresh off winning a Super Bowl at just 26, remains on the market. And the possibility of the Chiefs re-signing him, once thought to be the most likely outcome of his free agency, appears to be off the table after they opted for a cheaper choice in former Jaguar Jawaan Taylor.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles should have more background on Brown than most of his rivals because he was the Chiefs’ executive director of player personnel when they gave up a package that included a first-round pick to land Brown in a trade with the Ravens in 2021.

While the Bears certainly made a splash signing Bills standout linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, a Pro Bowl selection in 2019 and ’20, Brown would be on another level. Spotrac projects his market value to be a five-year contract for $112.1 million, which likely would make him the NFL’s priciest free agent this year.

As that possibility lingered, the Bears made a key move on their offensive line by agreeing to a deal with right guard Nate Davis from the Titans, a source said. Unlike their bargain hunting a year ago, they shelled out big money for a proven talent in Davis.

At 26, Davis played 55 of a possible 66 games for the Titans over the last four seasons. His deal is for $30 million over three years, according to NFL Network, which would make him the team’s second-highest-paid offensive lineman.

Veteran left guard Cody Whitehair is atop that list and has two years, $27.4 million left on his contract. The Bears could cut him for a dead-cap hit of $8.3 million, which they could spread over the next two years, and shift Davis to left guard. They also have the money, at this point, to comfortably keep Whitehair.

If Davis stays at right guard, that could make Teven Jenkins a trade candidate. Jenkins was a second-round pick by former general manager Ryan Pace in 2021, then tumbled to right tackle and eventually right guard shortly before the start of last season. He has two years, $5 million left on his rookie contract.

Bears coach Matt Eberflus said during the NFL Scouting Combine he viewed all five offensive line positions as open for competition, so the team almost certainly is seeking additional upgrades. The Bears gave up 58 sacks last season, fourth-most in the NFL.

In addition to Brown, longtime Buccaneers left tackle Donovan Smith is still out there. Smith, 29, rarely missed a start in his first eight seasons.

The Bears were pleased with the development of left tackle Braxton Jones, who surged to the starting job almost immediately after they drafted him in the fifth round out of Southern Utah last year. They also were transparent about how much he needs to improve. There was a relatively low bar for winning the starting left tackle spot on the 2022 Bears, and they intend to raise their standards now that the roster demolition phase is finished.

Making a move for Brown or Smith would only strengthen the line. Jones and right tackle Larry Borom would then vie for the starting job on the right side. The tougher the competition for starting spots, the better the line will be.

