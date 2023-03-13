Bears to add ex-Titans G Nate Davis on 3-year deal: source

The Bears are getting much-needed reinforcement on the offensive line with an agreement to sign free agent guard Nate Davis, a source said. NFL Network reported he will sign a three-year, $30 million deal when the league year begins Wednesday.

Davis, 26, was with the Titans the last four seasons and started 55 of a possible 66 games. He has predominantly played right guard, but the Bears have maintained that every spot on their offensive line is open at this point.

The Bears relied mainly on veteran Cody Whitehair at left guard and converted tackle Teven Jenkins at right guard last season. Whitehair has two years, $27.4 million left on his contract, but the Bears would save about $5.8 million in salary-cap space this season if they cut him. Jenkins has two years, $5 million left on his rookie deal.

Davis was one of several additions by the Bears in the opening hours of free agency. They also agreed to deals with linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards.

