The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 13, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears signing LB T.J. Edwards, a Lake Villa native

The Bears agreed to a three-year deal with linebacker T.J. Edwards just minutes into the league’s legal tampering period.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears signing LB T.J. Edwards, a Lake Villa native
Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards reacts after sacking Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards reacts after sacking Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes in the Super Bowl.

Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images

The Bears agreed to a three-year deal with linebacker T.J. Edwards just minutes into the league’s legal tampering period, a source confirmed. He’ll make a guaranteed $12 million over three years on a deal that could be worth as much as $19.5 million, the source said.

Edwards is a Lake Villa native — he played at Lakes Community High School — who attended Wisconsin before being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2019. He had 159 tackles in a breakout 2022 for the NFC champions, one year after posting 130. He’s started 47 games over the past three seasons.

He wore the “green dot” last year, allowing him to communicate with the defensive coordinator and call plays in the huddle. Linebacker Nicholas Morrow, who is entering free agency, did that for the Bears last year.

He played middle linebacker last year in Philadelphia. He could stay there with the Bears and play instead of fellow Wisconsin alum Jack Sanborn, or he could move to the weak side. Bears head coach Matt Eberflus has said he likes longer players outside, and Edwards is just 6-foot-1, 242 pounds.

Related

Sanborn started six games last season after the Bears traded Roquan Smith. Edwards’ contract could prove to be a bargain by comparison; Smith will make $20 million per year in each of his first three seasons with the Ravens.

Pro Football Focus gave Edwards grades above 75.0 in both run defense in pass coverage last year. Only three other linebackers in the NFL could say the same.

The Bears vowed to add playmakers with their league-most cap space, and set about doing it Monday. They still figure to add at least one starter — if not two — on both the offensive and defensive lines.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Free agency 2023: Bears transaction tracker
Bears free-agency primer: Analyzing needs, targets
Everything you want in a trade — and Moore
Fools rush in? Bears pledge patience in free agency but need help badly
Halas Intrigue, Episode 275: The Bears trade No. 1
Bears GM Ryan Poles moves quickly to land trade haul for top pick
The Latest
Drake performs on the main stage at Wireless festival in Finsbury Park, London on June 27, 2015. He’s headed out on the road this year with his collaborator 21 Savage,
Music
Drake announces 2023 North American tour with 21 Savage; two Chicago shows set
The Canadian rapper-singer and Spotify’s most-streamed artist in the U.S. last year also released two albums in 2022.
By Associated Press
 
Alabama players celebrate after winning the SEC tournament.
College Sports
Alabama, Houston lead last AP men’s basketball poll before NCAA Tournament
Purdue, seeded first in the East Region, earned three first-place votes and was third in the AP poll after the regular-season Big Ten champion won its conference tournament, too.
By Dave Skretta | Associated Press
 
Bears long snapper Patrick Scales attends practice last season.
Bears
Free agency 2023: Bears transaction tracker
Tracking the Bears’ moves as they approach the start of the league season on Wednesday afternoon.
By Patrick FinleyJason Lieser, and 1 more
 
Overflowing dumpsters behind apartment buildings.
Editorials
City must push forward in holding businesses, residential buildings responsible for recycling
No doubt adequately ensuring everyone is recycling is a monumental undertaking in a city as big as Chicago. But if the task at hand isn’t addressed as swiftly as possible, our landfills will be overflowing.
By CST Editorial Board
 
eventChorus.png
Events
An Oscars® Q&A with Richard Roeper
Sun-Times film critic Richard Roeper answered your questions about the 95th Academy Awards®.
By Sun-Times Marketing
 