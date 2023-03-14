The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Bears look to RB Khalil Herbert as they move on without David Montgomery

They’ll also likely scour the late rounds of the draft and more affordable tiers of free agency to round out their running back room.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears running. back Khalil Herbert running with the ball against the Cowboys last season.

Herbert led all NFL running backs at 5.7 yards per carry last season.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

One of the few mainstays the Bears had left is leaving. Running back David Montgomery agreed to a three-year, $18 million deal with the Lions on Tuesday, NFL Network reported.

Former general manager Ryan Pace drafted Montgomery in the third round in 2019, and he ran for 3,609 yards and 26 touchdowns in four seasons. He also caught 155 passes for 1,240 yards and four touchdowns.

In 61 games, including playoffs, he rushed for 100 yards eight times. He had 24 games of fewer than 50 yards.

As much as general manager Ryan Poles championed Montgomery, 25, as exactly the type of player and person he wanted, there was little chance the Bears would pay that much for a running back. They’ll move forward with Khalil Herbert, who is still on a cheap rookie contract for two more seasons, and an affordable addition in free agency or the draft.

“I’ve always wanted to keep David,” Poles said at the end of the season. “I love his mentality, how he plays the game... He’s part of the identity that we had this year that kept us competitive.

“The second part of that is the contract situation... I’ve learned that you can want a player, [but] the value’s got to come together for it to happen.”

While Montgomery’s overall production wasn’t spectacular, he was by far the team’s best pass blocker at the position.

The Lions, though, are betting that Montgomery’s numbers were hindered by the haphazard offense the Bears ran under former coach Matt Nagy and their various offensive line snafus.

Herbert, meanwhile, showed promise as an electric runner in his first two seasons. He broke out last season with 731 yards rushing and four touchdowns. He led all running backs at 5.7 yards per carry.

The Bears also have Trestan Ebner and Darrynton Evans on the roster, though neither established himself last season.

Many recognizable running backs remain available in free agency, including Kareem Hunt of the Browns, Miles Sanders of the Eagles and Jamaal Williams of the Lions. Chargers running back Austin Ekeler, who had 1,826 yards of total offense and scored 25 touchdowns over the last two seasons, has been given permission to seek a trade amid stalled contract talks.

More likely, though, the Bears will look to the draft. They have 10 picks, including six in the fourth round or later. With running back rarely considered a premium position, that’s their most cost-effective path to replace Montgomery.

