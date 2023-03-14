Bears S Eddie Jackson: I want Aaron Rodgers to stay with Packers

The Bears’ offseason already feels different for safety Eddie Jackson.

For one, he’s spending it rehabbing a Lisfranc injury to his left foot. For another, he’s watching his front office dominate the offseason conversation, whether by trading the No. 1 overall draft pick Friday or agreeing to sign four free agents on the first day of legal tampering Monday.

“It’s definitely different, especially with the injury as well,” Jackson said Tuesday, minutes after receiving the team’s Ed Block Courage Award at a luncheon in Des Plaines. “To see the moves that we made, I feel like we’re heading in the right direction. I’m just excited for this year to come up and to play with those guys.”

And against Aaron Rodgers. Jackson has been following the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback’s future with the Packers. One week after meeting with Jets executives, Rodgers seems headed to Gang Green.

Jackson, though, said he’d rather see him stay in Green Bay.

“I want to see the look on his face when we beat him again,” he said. “We only got him one time in my career. To get him again, it’d be a great feeling.”

Rodgers is 25-5 against the Bears. The one Bears win in Jackson’s career win clinched the NFC North title in 2018. Jackson intercepted Rodgers in the Soldier Field end zone with about three minutes to play to seal the game but sprained his ankle on the return. He was forced to miss the Bears’ playoff game because of the injury.

“Shoulda just got down,” he said with a smile. “Was trying to score a touchdown. But it’ll happen again.”

Jackson didn’t give a timeline for returning from his Lisfranc injury, which he suffered Nov. 27 against the Jets. Head coach Matt Eberflus said two weeks ago that the Bears “feel good” about Jackson’s health, leaving open the possibility he’d be back at some point during the offseason program. Jackson said he’s made good progress too — he’s able to run.

Jackson was in the Bears’ training room Friday when he first heard the team might be trading their No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers. He was back at his home when specifics were released, landing the Bears two first-round picks, two second-round picks and receiver D.J. Moore.

Jackson was impressed by the inclusion of Moore, whose 5,201 receiving yards over five seasons is 142 yards more than Johnny Morris’ career record for a Bears receiver.

“I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s a great move,’” he said. “I just feel like it’s bringing more explosiveness to both sides of the ball — offense, defense. Especially when you’ve got those types of household names that’s coming.”

He was encouraged by the linebackers the Bears signed on the first day of legal tampering Monday. General manager Ryan Poles agreed to give 6-foot-5 Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds $72 million over four years, making him the highest-paid Bears player. Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards got a three-year, $19.5 million deal.

“I’ve seen them on film — still got a little more research to do,” he said. “Just to see the types of play they’re able to make — clog those holes, [make] great tackles as sideline-to-sideline guys.

“Tremaine is great in coverage, as you’ve seen. Fast. Is huge too. A lot of tips and overthrows.”

Whether the pass comes out of Rodgers’ hand or not.

“I mean, hey, if he leaves,” Jackson said, laughing, “we run the north.”