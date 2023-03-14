The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears S Eddie Jackson: I want Aaron Rodgers to stay with Packers

“I want to see the look on his face when we beat him again,” he said.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears S Eddie Jackson: I want Aaron Rodgers to stay with Packers
merlin_85952620.jpg

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers talks to Bears safety Eddie Jackson in 2019,

Morry Gash, AP Photos

The Bears’ offseason already feels different for safety Eddie Jackson.

For one, he’s spending it rehabbing a Lisfranc injury to his left foot. For another, he’s watching his front office dominate the offseason conversation, whether by trading the No. 1 overall draft pick Friday or agreeing to sign four free agents on the first day of legal tampering Monday.

“It’s definitely different, especially with the injury as well,” Jackson said Tuesday, minutes after receiving the team’s Ed Block Courage Award at a luncheon in Des Plaines. “To see the moves that we made, I feel like we’re heading in the right direction. I’m just excited for this year to come up and to play with those guys.”

And against Aaron Rodgers. Jackson has been following the uncertainty surrounding the quarterback’s future with the Packers. One week after meeting with Jets executives, Rodgers seems headed to Gang Green.

Jackson, though, said he’d rather see him stay in Green Bay.

“I want to see the look on his face when we beat him again,” he said. “We only got him one time in my career. To get him again, it’d be a great feeling.”

Rodgers is 25-5 against the Bears. The one Bears win in Jackson’s career win clinched the NFC North title in 2018. Jackson intercepted Rodgers in the Soldier Field end zone with about three minutes to play to seal the game but sprained his ankle on the return. He was forced to miss the Bears’ playoff game because of the injury.

“Shoulda just got down,” he said with a smile. “Was trying to score a touchdown. But it’ll happen again.”

Jackson didn’t give a timeline for returning from his Lisfranc injury, which he suffered Nov. 27 against the Jets. Head coach Matt Eberflus said two weeks ago that the Bears “feel good” about Jackson’s health, leaving open the possibility he’d be back at some point during the offseason program. Jackson said he’s made good progress too — he’s able to run.

Jackson was in the Bears’ training room Friday when he first heard the team might be trading their No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers. He was back at his home when specifics were released, landing the Bears two first-round picks, two second-round picks and receiver D.J. Moore.

Jackson was impressed by the inclusion of Moore, whose 5,201 receiving yards over five seasons is 142 yards more than Johnny Morris’ career record for a Bears receiver.

“I was like, ‘Whoa, that’s a great move,’” he said. “I just feel like it’s bringing more explosiveness to both sides of the ball — offense, defense. Especially when you’ve got those types of household names that’s coming.”

He was encouraged by the linebackers the Bears signed on the first day of legal tampering Monday. General manager Ryan Poles agreed to give 6-foot-5 Bills linebacker Tremaine Edmunds $72 million over four years, making him the highest-paid Bears player. Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards got a three-year, $19.5 million deal.

“I’ve seen them on film — still got a little more research to do,” he said. “Just to see the types of play they’re able to make — clog those holes, [make] great tackles as sideline-to-sideline guys.

“Tremaine is great in coverage, as you’ve seen. Fast. Is huge too. A lot of tips and overthrows.”

Whether the pass comes out of Rodgers’ hand or not.

“I mean, hey, if he leaves,” Jackson said, laughing, “we run the north.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Good get by Bears GM Ryan Poles ... now the real work begins
Free agency 2023: Bears transaction tracker
With Justin Fields, Bears are betting the farm
Bears get pass-rush help, agree to add DE DeMarcus Walker
Halas Intrigue, Episode 276: Day 1 of free agency
Good riddance? Aaron Rodgers trade to the Jets in the works, but ...
The Latest
STATESTREET_buildings.jpg
Loop
Citing pedestrian danger, feds close State Street sidewalk at buildings it wants to raze
Fences were put up days after Preservation Chicago put the buildings at 202 and 220 S. State St. on its ‘most endangered’ list, calling for efforts to save them.
By David Roeder
 
GettyImages_1457188270.jpg
Bears
Good get by Bears GM Ryan Poles ... now the real work begins
That trade with Panthers was great, but Bears’ success in draft will determine strength of this offseason.
By Laurence W. Holmes
 
Joey Anderson has played well in his first eight games with the Blackhawks.
Blackhawks
Joey Anderson trying to assert himself during functional tryout with Blackhawks
The Hawks had kept an eye on Anderson for a while before acquiring him from the Maple Leafs, and assistant coach Derek Plante — who has known Anderson for years — has helped him acclimate. But now he must prove he deserves another contract.
By Ben Pope
 
230209_MBBatOSU_DD0576.jpg
College Sports
Thanks to Chris Lowery — a former Sweet 16 head coach — Northwestern’s ‘D’ never rests
To watch the Wildcats is to appreciate how hard they play while also wondering how a collection of modestly athletic players is winning so often. Lowery is a big part of the answer.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Lindsay Lohan appears the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in New York on Feb. 9, 2023. Lohan is expecting her first child.&nbsp;
Celebrities
Lindsay Lohan announces she’s pregnant
The “Mean Girls” star revealed the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday.
By Associated Press
 