The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 14, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Fitz: Peter Skoronski would ‘look really good in a Chicago Bears uniform’

The franchise’s presence at Ryan Fieldhouse on Tuesday reinforced the feeling of a perfect match. Ryan Poles stopped by for two hours despite being one of the NFL’s most active general managers during the legal tampering period. Head coach Matt Eberflus was there even longer.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Fitz: Peter Skoronski would ‘look really good in a Chicago Bears uniform’
merlin_112137404.jpg

Northwestern offensive linemen Peter Skoronski, left, and Vince Picozzi participate in a position drill during Northwestern pro day Tuesday in Evanston.

Nam Y. Huh, AP Photos

Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald is a lifelong Bears fan and one of the fiercest defenders of Peter Skoronski, his starting left tackle the past three seasons. When he heard the Bears traded their No. 1 overall draft pick Friday, he had one thought.

“When I saw the trade, I went: ‘Skoronski to the Bears — Let’s go … ’” Fitzgerald said Tuesday morning before the Wildcats’ on-campus pro day in Evanston. “We got our quarterback. Now let’s go get our left tackle.”

Skoronski makes a lot more sense for the Bears than he did a week ago. He’s projected to be the highest-drafted offensive lineman next month, when the Bears hold the Panthers’ No. 9 overall pick.

The franchise’s presence at Ryan Fieldhouse on Tuesday reinforced the feeling the two might be a match. Ryan Poles stopped by for two hours despite being one of the NFL’s most active general managers during the legal tampering period. Head coach Matt Eberflus was there even longer.

After acing the NFL Scouting Combine, Skoronski chose only to do position drills, which were run by Bears offensive line coach Chris Morgan. Defensive line coach Travis Smith watched from afar, as did countless Bears scouts and staffers. They’ve been attending the pro day in larger numbers in recent years, but Tuesday nonetheless felt like a show of force. The Bears plan to bring him to Halas Hall for an interview between now and the late April draft, too.

The Park Ridge native and Maine South alum doesn’t share Fitzgerald’s favorite pro team; his grandfather Bob played tackle for the Packers and won five NFL titles from 1961-67.

“I would say I grew up rooting against the Bears … ” he told NFL Network shortly after his workout. “I’ve witnessed this fan base, and all my best friends are Bears fans. … It’d be great to stay home and play here.”

Others have different ideas. Northwestern credentialed representatives from all 32 teams for the pro day. Shortly after his on-field interview, Skoronski was whisked into meetings with scouts and coaches that lasted two hours.

“How many guys in the history of the Big Ten started as a true freshman at left tackle?” Fitzgerald asked about the player who gave up five sacks in 2,364 college snaps. “It’s very few. And then to go on to have the career he had, never missing a practice, never missing a game, the consistency in play at a very high level. The durability. The football IQ. He’s the complete package.

“Seeing what he did at the Combine shows that he’s also that type of athlete. Someone’s going to be really ecstatic.”

Fitzgerald’s Combine workouts were impressive — his 34.5 vertical leap was second-best among offensive linemen and his 30 bench press reps were fifth. His arm measurement — 32 ¼ inches — confirmed a concern, held by some, that he was better-suited for guard than tackle.

“This is the overanalyze-everything era,” Fitzgerald said. “I think you pop on the tape and he’s playing against the best defensive linemen in the country for three years, and it’s never been a problem. Just watch the tape. I think the football people will.

“I think between now and the draft, the smoke that gets put out there to try to knock him down so the teams in the teens will hopefully maybe get him — even though I don’t think that’ll happen.”

If it were up to Fitzgerald, he’d go ninth.

“I think he’d look really good in a Chicago Bears uniform,” he said.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Measured approach leaves Ryan Poles with holes to fill, but also opportunity
Good get by Bears GM Ryan Poles ... now the real work begins
Bears S Eddie Jackson: I want Aaron Rodgers to stay with Packers
Free agency 2023: Bears transaction tracker
With Justin Fields, Bears are betting the farm
Bears get pass-rush help, agree to add DE DeMarcus Walker
The Latest
U2 — Larry Mullen Jr. (from left), Bono, The Edge and Adam Clayton appear at the screening of “U2 3D,” at the 60th International film festival in Cannes, southern France, on May 20, 2007. The band’s latest release, “Songs Of Surrender,” is a collection of 40 re-recorded and reimagined songs from across the band’s catalog.
Music
U2 reinterprets 40 of its best-known tunes for new ‘Songs of Surrender’
The four men of U2, now either 61 or 62 years old, revisit material written in some cases when they were little more than kids out of Dublin.
By David Bauder | AP Media Writer
 
merlin_112139724.jpg
News
‘I think it’s beautiful.’ After mom and 3 kids die in fire, organ donations allow at least 8 people to have life-saving transplants
“I think she would have liked knowing that was her final act, saving lives,” said Sarah Day, the sister of Summer Day-Stewart.
By Sophie Sherry
 
A rendering of United Yards, a mixed-use development proposed to provide over 100 affordable apartments and 40,000 square feet of commercial and community space in Back of the Yards.
Other Views
Progress on United Yards shows that Invest South/West is moving faster than people realize
Real solutions take time, hard work, collaboration and a lot of patience. In Back of the Yards, we start construction this spring using more than $35.5 million in private investment and $21 million in city support.
By Aron Weisner and Jose Duarte
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles
Bears
Measured approach leaves Ryan Poles with holes to fill, but also opportunity
The Bears’ general manager resisted the temptation to go crazy at the opening of NFL free agency. Maybe he should have been more aggressive — time will tell — but his patience could be rewarded down the line.
By Mark Potash
 
Filephoto.png
Crime
Man shot to death inside car in Grand Crossing
A man was in a car in the 7100 block of South Eberhart Avenue when someone in another vehicle fired at him, police said. The man died at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 