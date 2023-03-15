Bears adding former Panthers QB P.J. Walker behind Justin Fields: report

The Bears are adding former Panthers backup quarterback P.J. Walker to play behind Justin Fields, ESPN reported. That could signal a plan to move on from Trevor Siemian, who is under contract for next season but can be cut with a minimal salary-cap hit.

Walker, 28, went undrafted out of Temple in 2017, but hung around on the Colts’ practice squad for two seasons before venturing into the XFL and resurfacing with the Panthers as a backup in 2020.

In three seasons with the Panthers, Walker played 15 games, including seven starts. He completed 57.5% of his passes, totaled 1,461 yards and threw for five touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

He played the best game of his career in a win over the Buccaneers last season, when he started and completed 16 of 22 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns, including scoring on a 20-yard pass to D.J. Moore. The Bears landed Moore as part of their haul for the No. 1 pick in a trade with the Panthers last week.

In contrast with Fields, Walker is not much of a runner. He ran just 18 times for 50 yards over the last three seasons.

While Fields has been durable throughout his career, going back to college, he missed four games because of injury as a rookie and one last season. Finding a competent backup, ideally one who plays similarly to Fields’ style, is important for the Bears.

In addition to signing Walker, the team could look for a quarterback in the late rounds of the draft. The Bears have two picks each in the fifth and seventh rounds.

