The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, March 15, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears adding former Panthers QB P.J. Walker behind Justin Fields: report

Walker, 28, played 15 games (including seven starts) for the Panthers over the last three seasons.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE Bears adding former Panthers QB P.J. Walker behind Justin Fields: report
A photo of Bears quarterback P.J. Walker throwing a pass for the Carolina Panthers last season.

Walker started seven games for the Panthers over the last three seasons.

Photo by Eakin Howard/Getty Images

The Bears are adding former Panthers backup quarterback P.J. Walker to play behind Justin Fields, ESPN reported. That could signal a plan to move on from Trevor Siemian, who is under contract for next season but can be cut with a minimal salary-cap hit.

Walker, 28, went undrafted out of Temple in 2017, but hung around on the Colts’ practice squad for two seasons before venturing into the XFL and resurfacing with the Panthers as a backup in 2020.

In three seasons with the Panthers, Walker played 15 games, including seven starts. He completed 57.5% of his passes, totaled 1,461 yards and threw for five touchdowns with 11 interceptions.

He played the best game of his career in a win over the Buccaneers last season, when he started and completed 16 of 22 passes for 177 yards and two touchdowns, including scoring on a 20-yard pass to D.J. Moore. The Bears landed Moore as part of their haul for the No. 1 pick in a trade with the Panthers last week.

In contrast with Fields, Walker is not much of a runner. He ran just 18 times for 50 yards over the last three seasons.

While Fields has been durable throughout his career, going back to college, he missed four games because of injury as a rookie and one last season. Finding a competent backup, ideally one who plays similarly to Fields’ style, is important for the Bears.

In addition to signing Walker, the team could look for a quarterback in the late rounds of the draft. The Bears have two picks each in the fifth and seventh rounds.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears have upgraded NFL’s worst roster, but more work is necessary
After stringing everyone along, Aaron Rodgers reveals what we already knew: It’s all about him
Bears flock to Jalen Carter’s pro day, leave with more questions than answers
Aaron Rodgers says he wants to play for the Jets
Free agency 2023: Bears transaction tracker
Bears look to RB Khalil Herbert as they move on without David Montgomery
The Latest
merlin_112162336.jpg
Bulls
Bulls don’t quit, but Kings still win, 117-114
DeMar DeRozan’s four-point play with 12 seconds left tied the game at 114. But Kings guard De’Aaron Fox responded with a three-point shot with 0.7 seconds left in regulation to snap the Bulls’ two-game winning streak.
By Mark Potash
 
File photo of a woman visiting her newborn baby at a nursery in April 2020.
Editorials
Black mothers and babies deserve better odds at life
Modern prevention efforts have been effective among white, Hispanic and Asian mothers, but one thing is clear: Black mothers need help catching up to these lifesaving advancements.
By CST Editorial Board
 
An Illinois State Police squad car
Transportation
Chicago-area expressway shootings increasingly caused by road rage, state police say
In 2022, road rage was reported in about 40% of the 140 Chicago-area expressway shootings handled by Illinois State Police. That is up from 12% in 2021, ISP says.
By Emmanuel Camarillo
 
Chicago is the better and logical choice to host the Democratic National Convention.
Editorials
Big Whoopi: Chicago isn’t afraid of new video touting NYC for Dem convention
Chicago is more than capable of hosting 2024’s Democratic National Convention. The city is one of the frontrunners for the high profile event.
By CST Editorial Board
 
A sign of Credit Suisse bank is seen on the branch building in Geneva, on March 15, 2023. - Credit Suisse shares nosedived on March 15, 2023, after its main shareholder said it would not provide more funding, with reassuring comments from the Swiss bank’s chairman unable to calm the market panic. (Photo by Fabrice COFFRINI / AFP) (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)
Business
Banking fears spread to Europe, dragging down shares of big lenders
On the heels of bank failures in the U.S., shares of European bank Credit Suisse fall, prompting concerns about the health of the global banking system.
By Jamey Keaten | Associated Press and DAVID McHUGH | AP Business Writer
 