The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, March 16, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

New WR D.J. Moore believes he can help Justin Fields, Bears reach ‘new level’

Insulted by the Panthers giving up on him, Moore is eager to prove them wrong now that he’s “somewhere where I’m loved.”

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE New WR D.J. Moore believes he can help Justin Fields, Bears reach ‘new level’
A photo of Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore at his introductory news conference.

Moore has had three 1,000-yard seasons in his career. Bears players have had just three such seasons in the last eight.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Panthers had eight starting quarterbacks — none of them good — in D.J. Moore’s five years there, and he still managed to average 1,000 yards receiving per season. So even though the Bears are rebuilding and quarterback Justin Fields has a long way to go as a passer, Moore likes his chances of thriving here.

“To come to a better situation with a stable quarterback, the sky’s the limit from there,” he said when the Bears introduced him Thursday.

The move should be mutually beneficial. The Bears’ working theory on Fields is that he must improve individually, but he has been significantly hampered throughout his first two seasons. There was all the dysfunction of Matt Nagy’s offense and poor personnel picks by Ryan Pace in his rookie season, then general manager Ryan Poles asked Fields to weather the effects of salary-cap-driven decisions last season.

In addition to playing behind a shaky offensive line, that meant Fields spent the season throwing mostly to wide receivers Poles plucked from the clearance rack.

Byron Pringle, who caught 10 passes, was the Bears’ highest-paid player at the position at $4.1 million. Darnell Mooney was their top talent, but he got off to a slow start and exited in November with an ankle injury. Poles thought he’d give Fields a boost by trading for Chase Claypool, but he didn’t contribute much in his seven games.

Ultimately, none of the Bears’ wide receivers reached 500 yards, and Fields finished last in the NFL at 149.5 yards per game.

Poles liked Mooney and Claypool, but knew that wasn’t enough. Look at the Bengals, for example, with Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. That’s what it takes.

Poles needed someone better than both Mooney and Claypool and found that in Moore, who came over as part of the Bears trading the top overall pick. It helps that he’s also on a very reasonable contract with salary-cap hits of $16.1 million in 2024 and ’25.

Poles was hesitant to trade all the way back to No. 9, but said acquiring Moore made it worth the drop.

Moore would agree.

“Everybody can reach a new level here now that I’m here,” he said. “We’re just going to elevate the offense and elevate Justin at the same time. I’m here to make everyone around me better and we just want to try to get some wins.”

He’s certainly hungry for the latter. When the Panthers drafted Moore out of Maryland at No. 24 overall in 2018, they were coming off a playoff season with former MVP Cam Newton at quarterback.

It didn’t go the way Moore envisioned. The Panthers never won more than seven games and never sniffed the playoffs. It was a mess, making it all the more impressive that Moore kept producing regardless of his surroundings. He topped 1,150 yards in 2019, ’20 and ’21.

And not only is he eager to finally do some winning, but Moore is out to make the Panthers look foolish for bailing on him. He said his reaction was, “Whatever, let’s go,” when he heard about the trade last week.

“They wanted to move up and get rid of me?” he said. “OK, I’m going go somewhere where I’m loved.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears’ offensive line remodel likely includes Cody Whitehair moving back to center
Halas Intrigue, Episode 277: Analyzing Ryan Poles’ deals
Ryan Poles: Bears will interview Jalen Carter at Halas Hall
Bears GM Ryan Poles: Once I got trade offer, I wanted to move quickly
Bears adding former Panthers QB P.J. Walker behind Justin Fields
Bears have upgraded NFL’s worst roster, but more work is necessary
The Latest
Reginald Henderson (right) speaks to reporters at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse on Thursday, March 16, 2023 after Judge Erica Reddick order a hearing on whether to grant a certificate of innocence to Henderson and his brother, Sean Tyler, based on claims they were tortured by police and framed for a 1994 murder.
Crime
Brothers who spent decades in prison for 1994 murder will wait for ruling on innocence
Brothers Reginald Henderson and Sean Tyler were convicted of a 1991 murder in Back of the Yards but claim they were tortured by detectives.
By Andy Grimm
 
A photo of Bears center Cody Whitehair and quarterback Justin Fields celebrating during the 2022 season opener.
Bears
Bears’ offensive line remodel likely includes Cody Whitehair moving back to center
That would be necessary if newcomer Nate Davis steps in at left guard.
By Jason Lieser
 
Presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) takes selfies with supporters after speaking at a rally at the Chicago Teachers Union headquarters on Sept. 24, 2019.
Elections
U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders endorses Johnson in April 4 mayoral runoff
Paul Vallas touted endorsements from Chicago Firefighters Union Local 2, former Illinois Senate President Emil Jones Jr. and five more City Council members: Michelle Harris, Anthony Beale, David Moore, Derrick Curtis and Emma Mitts.
By Fran Spielman
 
Image__1_.jpeg
Sports Media
Former Fire TV voice Tyler Terens returns to call club’s games for Apple
Terens was the Fire’s TV voice on WGN since 2020, but with MLS making all of its games available on Apple TV, local announcers are a thing of the past. Now a worldwide voice, he’s back to call the Fire’s game Saturday at Soldier Field.
By Jeff Agrest
 
merlin_12784661.jpg
News
State oversight agency alleges fathers’ rights lawyer Jeffery Leving charged ‘unreasonable fees’ to clients
A complaint filed by the Illinois Attorney Registration and Disciplinary Commission also accuses Leving of failing to refund unearned fees, in violation of the Illinois Rules of Professional Conduct.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 