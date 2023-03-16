The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Bears GM Ryan Poles: Once I got trade offer, I wanted to move quickly

Poles spoke publicly for the first time Thursday since trading the Bears’ No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers six days earlier.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears GM Ryan Poles talks Thursday at Halas Hall.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Bears general manager Ryan Poles was comfortable trading the No. 1 overall pick seven weeks before the draft — far earlier than most teams have before.

“When you feel comfortable with what you’re receiving, you pull the trigger,” he said.

Poles spoke publicly for the first time Thursday since trading the Bears’ No. 1 overall pick to the Panthers six days earlier. He received the Panthers’ first-round pick this year — which is No. 9 overall — and next year, as well as second-round picks in 2022 and 2023 and receiver D.J. Moore.

“That was a long process, a lot of twists and turns, but we got it done,” Poles said.

He wanted to move quickly because he didn’t want to give the Panthers more time to think about whether or not they wanted to trade Moore. Poles said he “couldn’t be happier” to add the draft picks but was “over the moon” about adding Moore, who has 5,201 receiving yards in five seasons.

Chicago Bears wide receiver D.J. Moore speaks to reporters during a news conference Thursday at Halas Hall.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

