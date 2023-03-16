Bears agree to deal with former Packers TE Robert Tonyan

The Bears agreed to a one-year deal with former Packers tight end Robert Tonyan, a source said. Tonyan, 28, is a six-year veteran who played at McHenry East.

He made the Packers’ roster as an undrafted free agent from Indiana State in 2017 and quickly became a regular for them. His best season was 2020, when he caught 52 passes for 582 yards and 11 touchdowns.

Last season, Tonyan played every game and finished with 53 catches for 470 yards and two touchdowns. He also has spent significant time on special teams in his career.

Adding Tonyan gives the Bears four tight ends on the roster, led by Cole Kmet. He was their leading receiver last season with 50 catches for 544 yards and seven touchdowns. No other tight end caught more than four passes for them.

The Bears also have Chase Allen and Jake Tonges, but neither played much last season.

