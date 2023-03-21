The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Eagles agree to sign ex-Bears LB Nicholas Morrow

Morrow started all 17 games in his lone season with the Bears, recording 116 tackles. He played middle linebacker before the Bears traded Roquan Smith and outside linebacker afterward.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NFC champion Eagles agreed to sign former Bears linebacker Nicholas Morrow to a one-year deal on Tuesday.

The Bears signed free agents at both positions at the first day of free agency: the Eagles’ T.J. Edwards and the Bills’ Tremaine Edmunds.

An undrafted free agent out of Greenville, Morrow spent his first five seasons with the Raiders before signing a one-year, $4.5 million contract with the Bears. He became one of the team’s defensive leaders, particularly after the trades of Smith and Robert Quinn. He was named an honorary captain in December, with head coach Matt Eberflus saying he’d done a “nice job” despite the ”position change and all that during the middle of the year.”

Morrow has a chance to take Edwards’ place in Philadelphia.

