The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, March 27, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Jets coach on Aaron Rodgers trade: ‘It takes two to tango’

Speaking at the NFL’s annual meetings Monday morning, Robert Saleh said he’d like to have his quarterback in the Jets’ facility by now.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Jets coach on Aaron Rodgers trade: ‘It takes two to tango’
Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the Jets.

Aaron Rodgers wants to play for the Jets.

Stacy Revere/Getty Images

PHOENIX — As the Aaron Rodgers saga drags on, Jets head coach Robert Saleh refused to give a timeline of when he’d want the quarterback to be part of his team.

Rodgers said earlier this month that he wants to play for the Jets and that the Packers were holding up a deal while they wait for the right trade compensation. The Bears are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the Rodgers drama; the quarterback who said he owns the Bears has only lost five times in 30 meetings of the NFL’s most storied rivalry.

Speaking at the NFL’s annual meetings Monday morning, Saleh said he’d. like to have his quarterback in the Jets’ facility by now.

“You’d always like to,” he said. “It takes two to tango. It’s a process. We respect the process. Whenever it gets done it’ll get done.”

Saleh said that it’d be possible for Rodgers — a veteran who knows the offense run by Jets play-caller Nathaniel Hackett, the former Packers coordinator — to come in as late as training camp.

“If there’s great rapport with the coordinator, there’s no urgency,” he said. “If the quarterback, he understands the system.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Questions remain for Bears as NFL kicks off annual meeting
Ryan Poles in no rush to upgrade Bears’ defensive line
Bears GM Ryan Poles weighs risk, reward of trading down to No. 9 in draft
Bears sign LB Dylan Cole
Eagles agree to sign ex-Bears LB Nicholas Morrow
Why Bears free agents ‘can’t wait to go to battle’ with Justin Fields
The Latest
Kenya’s Evans Chebet hits the finish line to win the 126th Boston Marathon last year.
Olympic Sports
Bank of America becomes new Boston Marathon sponsor
The bank has sponsored the Chicago Marathon for the last decade. Unlike that race, which is officially named the Bank of America Chicago Marathon, the Boston Marathon will keep its name, with the “presented by Bank of America” tagline.
By Jimmy Golen | Associated Press
 
Chicken thighs have more flavor than white meat, and their cooking times are more forgiving without drying out. They are are an ideal choice for this coq au vin-Inspired dish.&nbsp;
Recipes
Coq au vin-inspired chicken thighs are quick and delicious take on the classic French dish
For those of us craving the laborious original version, we must rely on more modern and accessible interpretations to realize our steamy vessel of coq au vin.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
HitRun.jpg
News
Police release photo of Mercedes in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian in West Loop
James Richard Thompson, 26, of Plainfield was crossing the street when he was hit around 1:05 a.m. Saturday in the 800 block of West Washington Boulevard, according to a police report.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ald. Chris Taliaferro (left) and CB Johnson are in an April 4 runoff to represent the 29th Ward.
Elections
Incumbent Ald. Chris Taliaferro in runoff to keep 29th Ward seat
Taliaferro, chairman of the City Council’s Public Safety Committee, faces CB Johnson, leader of a nonprofit that helps people recover from drug use. On Feb. 28, Johnson ran strongest in the ward’s lowest-income areas.
By Michael Loria
 
White_Sox_Cubs_Baseball.jpg
Columnists
For Cubs, White Sox, there’s no benefit of the drought
Chicago didn’t host a World Series — or a playoff game, for that matter — in 2022, but a new season provides fresh hope.
By Rick Telander
 