Jets coach on Aaron Rodgers trade: ‘It takes two to tango’

PHOENIX — As the Aaron Rodgers saga drags on, Jets head coach Robert Saleh refused to give a timeline of when he’d want the quarterback to be part of his team.

Rodgers said earlier this month that he wants to play for the Jets and that the Packers were holding up a deal while they wait for the right trade compensation. The Bears are eagerly awaiting the conclusion of the Rodgers drama; the quarterback who said he owns the Bears has only lost five times in 30 meetings of the NFL’s most storied rivalry.

Speaking at the NFL’s annual meetings Monday morning, Saleh said he’d. like to have his quarterback in the Jets’ facility by now.

“You’d always like to,” he said. “It takes two to tango. It’s a process. We respect the process. Whenever it gets done it’ll get done.”

Saleh said that it’d be possible for Rodgers — a veteran who knows the offense run by Jets play-caller Nathaniel Hackett, the former Packers coordinator — to come in as late as training camp.

“If there’s great rapport with the coordinator, there’s no urgency,” he said. “If the quarterback, he understands the system.”