Packers coach has ‘nothing but love’ for Aaron Rodgers

PHOENIX — Packers coach Matt LaFleur refused to talk specifics, but he spoke Tuesday as though quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played his last game in Green Bay. Rodgers wants a trade to the Jets, but the two sides have yet to agree on trade compensation.

“I’ve got nothing but love and appreciation for what Aaron has done for so many in our organization,” LaFleur said at the NFL’s annual meetings. “[We] obviously have experienced a lot of great times together, won a lot of football games together. Ultimately, didn’t bring home a Super Bowl, which will always be disappointing. But he’s done so much for myself and my family, our coaches’ families, so many people within the organization, other players.

“A lot of people have been rewarded, quite frankly, because of his ability to go out there and play and play at such a high level. I’m just going to kind of leave it at that.”

Asked whether Rodgers would be welcome at Packers offseason activities if he wasn’t traded before then, LaFleur said that was between Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and Jets GM Joe Douglas.

He said the Packers are eager to see what Jordan Love, their new presumptive starter, can do at quarterback.

“We’re excited about Jordan and how’s been able to progress as a quarterback, how he’s matured as a man,” he said. “It’s going to be a different role for him, certainly.”