The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Packers coach has ‘nothing but love’ for Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers wants a trade to the Jets, but the two sides have yet to agree on trade compensation.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Packers coach has ‘nothing but love’ for Aaron Rodgers
Detroit Lions v Green Bay Packers

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers walks off the field after losing to the Lions.

Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

PHOENIX — Packers coach Matt LaFleur refused to talk specifics, but he spoke Tuesday as though quarterback Aaron Rodgers has played his last game in Green Bay. Rodgers wants a trade to the Jets, but the two sides have yet to agree on trade compensation.

“I’ve got nothing but love and appreciation for what Aaron has done for so many in our organization,” LaFleur said at the NFL’s annual meetings. “[We] obviously have experienced a lot of great times together, won a lot of football games together. Ultimately, didn’t bring home a Super Bowl, which will always be disappointing. But he’s done so much for myself and my family, our coaches’ families, so many people within the organization, other players.

“A lot of people have been rewarded, quite frankly, because of his ability to go out there and play and play at such a high level. I’m just going to kind of leave it at that.”

Asked whether Rodgers would be welcome at Packers offseason activities if he wasn’t traded before then, LaFleur said that was between Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst and Jets GM Joe Douglas.

He said the Packers are eager to see what Jordan Love, their new presumptive starter, can do at quarterback.

“We’re excited about Jordan and how’s been able to progress as a quarterback, how he’s matured as a man,” he said. “It’s going to be a different role for him, certainly.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears coach: Justin Fields ‘needs to take that next step — as the rest of us do’
Halas Intrigue, Episode 278: Live from the NFL annual meetings
Bears’ focus remains on Arlington Heights regardless of mayoral outcome
How the Bears will evaluate the Jalen Carter ‘puzzle’
GM Ryan Poles on RB David Montgomery leaving: ‘Players do have a choice’
GM Ryan Poles thinks Bears ‘can have something special’ with Justin Fields
The Latest
Raspberry-brown butter Financiers are sweet and delicate, composed primarily of ground nuts, egg whites and sugar.
Recipes
French Financiers may be petite, but they deliver big flavor
The tiny pastries are simple, luxurious two-bite pastries.
By Lynda Balslev, TasteFood
 
Cubs 2022 1st Round Pick Cade Horton throws a baseball at the Cubs Spring Training facility in Mesa, AZ. 08-15-2022.
Cubs
How Cubs have turned pitching depth into expected strength
Take a look at some of the Cubs’ top pitching prospects.
By Maddie Lee
 
Houston Texans v Chicago Bears
Bears
Bears coach: Justin Fields ‘needs to take that next step — as the rest of us do’
The Bears believe in quarterback Justin Fields, but they also believe he needs to improve on last year’s performance.
By Patrick Finley
 
Yoan Moncada will test his back at the White Sox’ optional workout Wednesday in Houston.
White Sox
Yoan Moncada feeling ‘better,’ but will test back Wednesday before White Sox opener
Moncada will participate in the team’s optional workout in Houston.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Emmett_Richardson__39.jpg
Crime
‘This shocks the conscience.’ Judge sets $3 million bail for CTA worker accused of viciously beating man for nearly an hour
The man was pronounced dead at the LaSalle Street station after the worker, Emmett Richardson, called 911 and falsely claimed the man had overdosed, prosecutors said.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 