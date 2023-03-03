NFL Scouting Combine shifts mock draft, but Bears’ needs unchanged

INDIANAPOLIS — Through all the twists during the NFL Scouting Combine, the Bears’ situation hasn’t changed much. They’re still best suited to trade out of the No. 1 pick and take one of the top defensive players in the draft.

The logical choices all along have been Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter and Alabama defensive end Will Anderson, either of whom could immediately fix one of the Bears’ most glaring deficiencies.

As the Combine wraps up Sunday, here’s the latest mock draft:

1. Colts (trade with Bears) — Alabama QB Bryce Young

Colts general manager Chris Ballard is under more pressure than he lets on — his team hasn’t won a playoff game since 2018 — and he’ll want to take a big swing at a quarterback. It’s the ideal trade partner for the Bears.

2. Texans — Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Some analysts believe Stroud, who threw 85 touchdown passes over his final two seasons with the Buckeyes, isn’t far behind Young.

3. Cardinals — Alabama DE Will Anderson

Anderson has established himself as the surest thing in this draft class. He was an unstoppable pass rusher at an elite program and has no red flags.

4. Bears (trade with Colts) — Georgia DT Jalen Carter

On paper, Carter makes perfect sense for the Bears: a dynamic player at a crucial position. However, this one’s written in pencil. Taking Carter hinges significantly on how comfortable they feel with his legal situation. His arrest on two misdemeanor charges relating to a fatal car accident raises major concerns.

5. Seahawks — Kentucky QB Will Levis

Geno Smith’s comeback was a nice story and he’ll likely be the starter again next season, but the Seahawks need to establish a franchise quarterback.

6. Lions — Texas Tech DE Tyree Wilson

While he’s waiting for his pro day at the end of the month to put on a full workout, Wilson’s film speaks for itself and his draft stock has continued rising even as he recovers from a foot injury.

7. Raiders — Clemson DT Bryan Bresee

If they can’t get a quarterback, this is the best move for the Raiders. They need a lot, but they already have two strong pass rushers in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones, so it’s time to add power in the middle of their defensive line.

8. Falcons — Clemson DE Myles Murphy

The Falcons badly need a quarterback, but there’s a lot of uncertainty beyond the top three prospects. Murphy helps them at the next most important position.

9. Panthers — Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Porter declared himself the best cornerback in the draft at the Combine and has the talent to back up that claim. He grew up in the NFL as the son of a former All-Pro linebacker.

10. Patriots (trade with Eagles) — Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

With a roster that looked nearly perfect last season, the Eagles don’t need to add a top-10 talent and are best served trading down to get more picks with an eye on replacing veterans. The Patriots, meanwhile, must rebuild their offensive line.

11. Titans — TCU WR Quentin Johnston

It was a big setback for the Titans when wide receiver A.J. Brown forced his way out via trade, and they’ll try to draft his replacement here.

12. Texans — Iowa DE Lukas Van Ness

If the Texans, who totaled 11 wins over the last three seasons, walk out of this draft with stars at quarterback and defensive end, they’ll be well on their way to competing again.

13. Jets — Florida QB Anthony Richardson

The debate on Richardson spans a wide spectrum. Some analysts think he’s a game-changer, while others view him as a developmental project.

14. Eagles (trade with Patriots) — Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

If Witherspoon goes here, it’ll be the highest an Illinois player has been drafted since linebacker Kevin Hardy went No. 2 overall to the Jaguars in 1996.

15. Packers — USC WR Jordan Addison

Regardless of Aaron Rodgers’ decision, the Packers clearly need help at wide receiver. The moves they made after trading Davante Adams weren’t enough.

16. Commanders — Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

The Commanders haven’t had a winning season since 2016, so their needs are plenty. Cornerback is a good place to start at this point in the draft.

17. Steelers — Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Johnson has the potential to go in the top 10, so the Steelers would be fortunate to get him here.

18. Lions — Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Mayer, who caught 67 passes for 809 yards and nine touchdowns last season, looks like a smart replacement for T.J. Hockenson, whom the Lions traded last season.

19. Buccaneers — Georgia OT Broderick Jones

The Buccaneers need to load up on the best available talent as they begin what looks to be a long rebuild after Brady’s retirement.

20. Seahawks — Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Seahawks have a great opportunity to kickstart their future by picking up Levis and Smith-Njigba in the same draft class and letting them grow together.

21. Dolphins — pick forfeited

The Dolphins lost this pick as punishment for tampering violations with Tom Brady and Sean Payton from 2019 through ’22.

22. Chargers — Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

It took a while for Kincaid to develop, but he emerged as one of the best pass-catching tight ends in the country last season. That would certainly help Justin Herbert.

23. Ravens — Alabama S Brian Branch

It wasn’t drastic, but the Ravens’ pass defense dropped off from its typical dominance last season. Branch, who has been compared to All-Pro Minkah Fitzpatrick, fits their ideal skillset at the position.

24. Vikings — Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

The Vikings’ pass defense was in the bottom 10 last season in yards allowed and opponent completion percentage.

25. Jaguars — South Carolina CB Cam Smith

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars emerged to capture the division and win a playoff game just two seasons removed from going 1-15. Looking ahead, they need more help on defense than offense.

26. Giants — Boston College WR Zay Flowers

Flowers has slipped because of his 5-foot-10, 172-pound frame, but he was nearly impossible to cover last season. He caught 78 passes for 1,077 yards and 12 touchdowns in 12 games.

27. Cowboys — Georgia DE Nolan Smith

It’ll be interesting to see how much Smith’s stock surges over the next two months. He caught everyone’s attention by running the 40-yard dash in 4.44 seconds at the Combine.

28. Bills — Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

The Bills are bracing for several significant departures in free agency, including Pro Bowl safety Jordan Poyer.

29. Bengals — Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

The Bengals can’t keep counting on quarterback Joe Burrow to bail them out of their deficiencies on the offensive line.

30. Saints — Florida G O’Cyrus Torrence

It’s always a good idea to add talent on the offensive line, and Torrence is the best interior lineman in this draft class.

31. Eagles — Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Robinson was one of the best players in college football last season and averaged 6.3 yards per carry for his career. Unfortunately for him, NFL teams don’t value running backs like they used to.

32. Chiefs — Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

The Chiefs have to weigh their options on the offensive line with left tackle Orlando Brown hitting free agency and certainly getting a nine-figure deal. Wright’s rookie contract would give them a budget-friendly alternative.

