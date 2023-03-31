The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, March 31, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears bringing back QB Nathan Peterman

They re-signed the third-string quarterback to a one-year deal Friday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman started against the Vikings in January.

Quinn Harris/Getty Images

The Bears re-signed third-string quarterback Nathan Peterman to a one-year deal Friday.

Peterman started the season finale in his only season with the Bears and appeared in two more games, completing 14-of-25 passes for 139 yards and a touchdown.

He’ll backup starter Justin Fields and second-string quarterback P.J. Walker, whom the Bears signed away from the Panthers earlier this month.

“He’s an outstanding young man,” head coach Matt Eberflus said this week about Walker, with whom he worked in Indianapolis. “Really good support for Justin, and we’re excited about that relationship being able to build.”

The Bears could also draft a quarterback in the late rounds next month.

Peterman has made five career starts in five NFL seasons — four with the Bills, who drafted him in 2017. He started the Bears’ finale — a loss to the Vikings that helped clinch the first overall pick — after deciding to sit Fields with what the team called a hip strain.

