Bears hire Darby Dunnagan as video operations director

The Bears hired Darby Dunnagan as their video operations director Wednesday, making her the first woman to ever hold the title inside Halas Hall and the highest-ranking female across all video departments league-wide.

Dunnagan had served as the Northwestern football team’s player development director. When the Wildcats hired her as video coordinator in July 2013, she became the first woman to hold that role for a power conference football program. She supervised the Wildcats’ video staff and assisted in shooting and editing special events and player features. Two years ago, she was named Big Ten Video Coordinator of the Year.

Dunnagan was Conference USA Video Coordinator of the Year twice during her six-year stint with the Memphis athletic department. She was a graduate assistant in the Marshall video department after serving as a student manager and video department worker while a student at Virginia. She is a Rural Retreat, Va., native. She served a two-year term as president of the Collegiate Sports Video Association from 2018-20.

“Her leadership, experience and track record make her a great addition to our organization, and we can’t wait to see how she helps our players, coaches and staff,” general manager Ryan Poles said in a release. “This role is critical to our preparation, and Darby has the traits to help us at a high level.”

Dunnagan will replace Dave Hendrickson when he retires in June after 28 years with the Bears.

