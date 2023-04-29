Who’s who in the Bears’ 2023 draft
A look at the new faces coming to Halas Hall.
16 Total Updates Since
April 27, 2023 10:48 PM
They started with offensive tackle Darnell Wright at 10th overall, then made defensive moves with their next three picks. Here’s a look at the newest Bears.
All the team’s new players will report, along with the undrafted free agents, for rookie minicamp at Halas Hall next week.
The 6-1, 305-pound Bell fits the mold of the H.I.T.S. principle defensive player Matt Eberflus wants. “I’m a nasty guy. I’m a hard worker. I’m physical. And I got a motor, man.”
Smith started 29 games over a five-year career — he got an extra season of eligibility because of the coronavirus — with the Golden Gophers.
He’s he fourth defensive choice out of the Bears’ first seven picks.
The 5-10, 177-pound Scott ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at Cincinnati’s pro day. The Bears see him as a deep-ball threat for quarterback Justin Fields. “He can really take the top off,” scout Ryan Cavanaugh said. “Justin’s going to like throwing to him deep.”
The Bears drafted a Texas running back — but not Bijan Robinson.
Lost in house-on-fire need to get quarterback Justin Fields the draft help he deserved was this sobering fact: the Bears had the worst defense in football last year.
Poles attacked a clear list of roster needs by targeting players who thrived at major programs. It’s not foolproof, but it’s sensible.
The South Carolina defensive tackle — a five-star recruit who was rated ahead of Travon Walker in high school, says he hasn’t come close to reaching his potential. “I can be 10 times better than I was in college,” he said.
