Bears draft review: Pieces in place for Justin Fields

What pick revealed the most about Ryan Poles’ thought process?

South Carolina defensive tackle Zacch Pickens in the third round (No. 64). After taking Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter in the second round (No. 53), Poles chose to load up in the interior of the line instead of reaching for an edge rusher. It remains to be seen if it will work out, but Poles’ patience and discipline — in everything he does in this job — seems like an impressive trait for a GM who inherited a huge mandate for change.

The Bears’ decision to trade back in Round 1 and draft Darnell Wright was …

The right move, as long as Wright becomes a Pro Bowl-level tackle and Bryce Young doesn’t become the next Patrick Mahomes or Will Anderson doesn’t become the next Myles Garrett. They still need to get at least two difference-makers out of the deal — Wright, wide receiver DJ Moore, rookie cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, Carolina’s No. 1 pick next year and second-round pick in 2025.

My favorite pick after Round 1 was ….

Cincinnati wide receiver Tyler Scott in the fourth round (No. 133). With speed (4.37 in the 40 at Cincinnati’s pro day), a 39 1/2-inch vertical and a Darnell Mooney-level appreciation for the nuances of the position, Scott seems like a good litmus test for Luke Getsy and the Bears coaching staff. He’s the kind of player that can be productive in a well-conceived offense with a legitimate quarterback, but a non-factor in a poorly conceived offense with an average quarterback.

What need do they still need to address — and how?

Defensive end. The Bears’ only on-paper upgrade was DeMarcus Walker in free agency. Former Jaguar Yannick Ngakoue seems like the best option. But as with everything with Poles and Matt Eberflus, the scheme fit has to be exact. Any option comes with risk. So unless a Khalil Mack situation ensues, the Bears might have to wait until next year.

Have the Bears done enough to help Justin Fields?

Yes. At some point, Fields has to be good enough to make everyone else better instead of the other way around. The Bears, on paper, have reached that point with the addition of DJ Moore, Chase Claypool, Nate Davis and Darnell Wright — plus presumed improvement from Braxton Jones, Cole Kmet, Darnell Mooney and Khalil Herbert.

The pressure will be on this player …

First-round pick Darnell Wright. He’s expected to not only be a Week 1 starter at right tackle, but also an effective starter. Almost every offensive tackle drafted in the top 10 starts as a rookie, but some have more growing pains than others.

Where do the Bears fit in the NFC North?

With the Packers’ arrow pointing down without Aaron Rodgers, the Lions on the rise and the Vikings still the Vikings, the Bears could be anywhere from first to last in the NFC North in 2023.

