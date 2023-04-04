The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 4, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears could play game in Germany this season

When the NFL’s schedule is released next month, the Bears could end up playing a road game in Germany. ESPN 1000 host David Kaplan reported this week that the Bears are expected to be the Chiefs’ opponent overseas.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears could play game in Germany this season
The Bears play the Raiders in a 2019 game in London.

The Bears last played overseas in 2019.

Jack Thomas/Getty Images

When the NFL’s schedule is released next month, the Bears could end up playing a road game in Germany.

ESPN 1000 host David Kaplan reported this week that the Bears are expected to be the Chiefs’ opponent overseas.  

Bears chairman George McCaskey, who is on the NFL’s international committee, wouldn’t say last week if the Bears were scheduled to go to Germany, insisting the league was “talking about announcing the visiting teams in the international games shortly before the schedule comes out.”

One source told the Sun-Times last week that the team facing the Chiefs — who would give up a game at Arrowhead Stadium — was expected to be either the Lions or Bears. In February, Lions president Rod Wood told the Detroit Free Press the odds of the Lions going to Germany were “at least 50/50” because the Lions “were due to go international.” They haven’t played overseas since 2015, while the Bears last played internationally in 2019.

The Bears have played in London three times: at Wembley Stadium in 1986 and 2011 and at Tottenham Stadium in 2019, when they lost to the Raiders.

In January, the NFL announced five home teams for 2023 international games. The Chiefs and Patriots will host games in Germany, though the league did not say where. Previously, the league announced Munich and Frankfurt as hosts.

All five home teams for European games are from the AFC because the conference gets an extra home game this season as part of the NFL’s unbalanced schedule. Road teams who go overseas have the option of taking their bye week immediately after the game or later in the season.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Jalen Carter presents an intriguing puzzle for the Bears
Jarrett Payton searching for strangers who assisted ill son: ‘Would (love) to personally thank them’
Bears meeting with Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter
NFL mock draft: New pick, new prospect for Bears after trade
Bears bringing back QB Nathan Peterman
Halas Intrigue, Episode 279: Kevin Warren joins the podcast
The Latest
Jonathan Toews looks to pass the puck.
Blackhawks
Jonathan Toews settling into familiar rhythms on possible last Blackhawks road trip
Toews holds plenty of memories from Calgary and Vancouver from earlier in his career, making this a fitting potential final trip. And the Hawks captain is simply finding it “nice to be back in the swing [of things] with the guys.”
By Ben Pope
 
Jalen Carter runs drills during Georgia’s Pro Day.
Bears
Jalen Carter presents an intriguing puzzle for the Bears
The Bears are sitting with the No. 9 pick in the NFL Draft and it offers an interesting thought exercise: What should they do if Jalen Carter is still available?
By Laurence W. Holmes
 
Hail in Evanston.
Weather
Hail bigger than golf balls falls in west, northwest and southwest suburbs
The largest hail reported in the area was in Boulder Hill, south of Aurora, at 2.75 inches in diameter. A golf ball’s diameter is 1.68 inches.
By Mitch Dudek
 
Chevrolet shows off their Chevrolet Bolt at the North American International Auto Show on Jan. 9, 2017, in Detroit.
Business
GM takes No. 2 spot in EV sales behind Tesla, passes Ford
Strong sales of the Chevrolet Bolt pushed General Motors ahead of Ford in electric vehicle sales during the first quarter.
By Associated Press
 
Two people walk over with ballots in hand to the ballot box to cast their ballots on the final day of early voting for the Chicago mayoral runoff election at the downtown voting super site, Monday, April 3, 2023.
Politics
Voters hit the polls in the Chicago mayoral runoff — here’s why some cast their ballot
We spoke with voters across the city casting their ballot in the Chicago runoff election for the mayor and 14 aldermanic candidates.
By Sun-Times staff
 