The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Here’s the Bears’ full 2023 schedule

The NFL released the Bears’ schedule Thursday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Here’s the Bears’ full 2023 schedule
2023 NFL Draft - Rounds 2-3

A Bears fan celebrates during the NFL Draft last month in Kansas City.

Photo by David Eulitt/Getty Images

Here’s the Bears’ 2023 schedule, released Thursday night by the NFL.

Week 1: vs. Packers, Sept. 10 at 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Week 2: at Buccaneers, Sept. 17 at noon (Fox)

Week 3: at Chiefs, Sept. 24 at 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Week 4: vs. Broncos, Oct. 1 at noon (CBS)

Week 5: at Commanders, Thursday Oct. 5 at 7:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)

Week 6: vs. Vikings, Oct. 15 at noon (Fox)

Week 7: vs. Raiders, Oct. 22 at noon (Fox)

Week 8: at Chargers, Oct. 29 at 7:20 p.m. (NBC)

Week 9: at Saints, Nov. 5 at noon (CBS)

Week 10: vs. Panthers, Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)

Week 11: at Lions, Nov. 19 at noon (Fox)

Week 12: at Vikings, Monday, Nov. 27 at 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

Week 13: BYE

Week 14: vs. Lions, Dec. 10 at noon (Fox)

Week 15:  at Browns, TBD

Week 16: vs. Cardinals, Dec. 24 at 3:25 p.m. (Fox)

Week 17: vs. Falcons, Dec. 31 at noon (CBS)

Week 18: at Packers, TBD

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears schedule tracker: Full slate released Thursday
Despite trade to Jets, Bears fans can’t totally avoid Aaron Rodgers this season
Bears avoid Germany trip, will face Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium instead
CTE still rears its ugly head
Bears QB Justin Fields graduates from Ohio State
Bears sign TE Stephen Carlson, three others
The Latest
IMG_1597.jpg
Crime
2 dead, 3 wounded in Englewood mass shooting
Two men were killed and three others wounded in a shooting Thursday, fire officials said. A neighbor says the new generation in the neighborhood may have lost hope.
By Mary Norkol and Emmanuel Camarillo
 
hypnotic_HYPNOTIC_starring_Ben_Affleck_2023_Hypnotic_Film_Holdings_LLC_rgb.jpg
Movies and TV
‘Hypnotic’: Ben Affleck’s sci-fi thriller builds to a slam-bang twist ending
William Fichtner and Alice Braga offer great supporting performances in an uneven but at times mesmerizing and dazzling mind-bender of a film.
By Richard Roeper
 
A Peloton logo on one of the company’s stationary bicycles. Peloton is recalling more than 2 million of its exercise bikes because the bike’s seat post assembly can break during use, posing fall and injury hazards.
Consumer Affairs
Peloton recalls 2.2 million exercise bikes nationwide over bike seat post danger
The safety recall of Pelton Bikes Model PL01, which sold for about $1,400, is because of a potential hazard involving the seat post assembly.
By Michelle Chapman | AP
 
Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., arrives at the House Chamber, Thursday, May 11, 2023, at the Capitol in Washington, as House Republicans are on track to pass a sweeping bill to build more U.S.-Mexico border wall and impose new restrictions on asylum seekers. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin) ORG XMIT: DCJM204
Nation/World
Expel George Santos? GOP leaders aren’t ready to take that step
Republicans in Congress, who for months have heard mounting evidence of the freshman lawmaker’s lies and misstatements, were unmoved as to removing him after he was accused of embezzling money from his campaign.
By Kevin Freking | Associated Press
 
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at his Mar-a-Lago estate Tuesday, April 4, 2023, in Palm Beach, Fla., Donald Trump’s town hall forum on CNN on Wednesday, May 10, 2023, is the first major TV event of the 2024 presidential campaign, and a big test for the chosen moderator, Kaitlan Collins. The former White House correspondent and now-morning show host must juggle questions from an audience of Republican primary voters, her own follow-ups and the need to fact-check false statements.
CNN faces backlash over chaotic Trump town hall event
Critics say the town hall, held in New Hampshire before GOP and unaffiliated voters expected to vote in the 2024 primary, turned into a Trump campaign rally.
By Alexandra Olson | Associated Press and David Bauder | AP Media Writer
 