Here’s the Bears’ full 2023 schedule

Here’s the Bears’ 2023 schedule, released Thursday night by the NFL.
Week 1: vs. Packers, Sept. 10 at 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Week 2: at Buccaneers, Sept. 17 at noon (Fox)
Week 3: at Chiefs, Sept. 24 at 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Week 4: vs. Broncos, Oct. 1 at noon (CBS)
Week 5: at Commanders, Thursday Oct. 5 at 7:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)
Week 6: vs. Vikings, Oct. 15 at noon (Fox)
Week 7: vs. Raiders, Oct. 22 at noon (Fox)
Week 8: at Chargers, Oct. 29 at 7:20 p.m. (NBC)
Week 9: at Saints, Nov. 5 at noon (CBS)
Week 10: vs. Panthers, Thursday, Nov. 9 at 7:15 p.m. (Amazon Prime Video)
Week 11: at Lions, Nov. 19 at noon (Fox)
Week 12: at Vikings, Monday, Nov. 27 at 7:15 p.m. (ESPN)
Week 13: BYE
Week 14: vs. Lions, Dec. 10 at noon (Fox)
Week 15: at Browns, TBD
Week 16: vs. Cardinals, Dec. 24 at 3:25 p.m. (Fox)
Week 17: vs. Falcons, Dec. 31 at noon (CBS)
Week 18: at Packers, TBD