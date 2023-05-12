The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 12, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Former Bears GM Phil Emery retires

The Bears went 10-6, 8-8 and 5-11 in Emery’s three seasons.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Former Bears GM Phil Emery retires
Chicago Bears Introduce Marc Trestman

Former Bears general manager Phil Emery retired Friday.

Phil Emery, the Bears’ general manager from 2012-14, is retiring.

The Falcons, for whom he worked before and after his Halas Hall stint, announced his decision Friday. Emery was Atlanta’s scouting director from 2004-08 and rejoined the Falcons in 2016. He was most recently a senior personnel executive for the team.

The Bears chose Emery, who was a finalist alongside future Buccaneers GM Jason Licht, to be their general manager in January 2012.

He was most known for firing Lovie Smith after a 10-6 season and replacing him with Montreal Alouettes coach Marc Trestman over future Super Bowl champion Bruce Arians. When Trestman was fired after his second season, Emery was, too.

Emery traded for receiver Brandon Marshall, gave quarterback Jay Cutler a seven-year extension and watched as Brian Urlacher ended his Hall of Fame career.

Emery’s first-round draft picks in three seasons were the disappointing Shea McClellin and two future Pro Bowl players: offensive lineman Kyle Long and cornerback Kyle Fuller. The Bears went 10-6, 8-8 and 5-11 in Emery’s three seasons.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Justin Fields vs. Jordan Love in Week 1. Any way we can play the game right now?
Halas Intrigue, Episode 283: Schedule time!
Analyzing the Bears’ full 2023 schedule
Bears schedule tracker: Full slate released Thursday
Despite trade to Jets, Bears fans can’t totally avoid Aaron Rodgers this season
Bears avoid Germany trip, will face Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium instead
The Latest
Ban.jpeg
News
Federal appeals court in Chicago sets June hearing on two cases challenging state ban on assault-style weapons
By Sun-Times staff
 
Members of the Little Village Community Council and other residents protest outside Walmart Neighborhood Market in Little Village over the closure of four Walmarts in Chicago in April.
Letters to the Editor
Little Village needs more grocery stores, not more industrial plants
Corporations get subsidies. Mom-and-pop stores should get them too, to be able to offer a variety of fresh and affordable food in areas that are food deserts, student Monica Jimenez Jaimes writes.
By Letters to the Editor
 
merlin_90848621.jpg
Afternoon Edition
The 1,200 beds unused amid migrant housing crisis, Wrigley Field’s light issues and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Chicago Symphony Orchestra’s librarian Carole Keller (from left), principal librarian Peter Conover and librarian Mark Swanson are photographed amid the music stands — each with its corresponding instrumental part — on stage at Symphony Center. The trio precisely distributes each music folder for a performance and removes them afterward for return to the orchestra’s library.
Music
Chicago Symphony Orchestra librarians know the score
Every printed note of every work performed by the orchestra is meticulously organized, catalogued, filed and eventually set on stage by a three-person team at Symphony Center.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 
Zell Music Director Riccardo Muti leads the CSO in a program of works by Wagner, Montgomery, and Rachmaninov on Thursday night at Symphony Center.
Music
CSO, Muti, Rachmaninoff add up to a glorious evening at the symphony
Maestro Riccardo Muti chose to perform the hourlong Symphony No. 2 in E Minor, Op. 27, in full, and he made sure the energy never flagged and the orchestra’s focus never wavered.
By Kyle MacMillan - For the Sun-Times
 