Former Bears GM Phil Emery retires

Phil Emery, the Bears’ general manager from 2012-14, is retiring.

The Falcons, for whom he worked before and after his Halas Hall stint, announced his decision Friday. Emery was Atlanta’s scouting director from 2004-08 and rejoined the Falcons in 2016. He was most recently a senior personnel executive for the team.

The Bears chose Emery, who was a finalist alongside future Buccaneers GM Jason Licht, to be their general manager in January 2012.

He was most known for firing Lovie Smith after a 10-6 season and replacing him with Montreal Alouettes coach Marc Trestman over future Super Bowl champion Bruce Arians. When Trestman was fired after his second season, Emery was, too.

Emery traded for receiver Brandon Marshall, gave quarterback Jay Cutler a seven-year extension and watched as Brian Urlacher ended his Hall of Fame career.

Emery’s first-round draft picks in three seasons were the disappointing Shea McClellin and two future Pro Bowl players: offensive lineman Kyle Long and cornerback Kyle Fuller. The Bears went 10-6, 8-8 and 5-11 in Emery’s three seasons.

