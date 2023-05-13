The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, May 13, 2023
Bears Sports Sports Saturday

Bears’ 2023 schedule looks playable, but ...

Schedules can be misleading. The opener against Jordan Love and the Packers at Soldier Field will give coach Matt Eberflus’ Bears a chance to show it’s the dawn of a new era in the NFC North. Ultimately, the onus is on the Bears to improve and let NFL parity do the rest.

By  Mark Potash
   
SHARE Bears’ 2023 schedule looks playable, but ...
Minnesota Vikings v Green Bay Packers

The Bears will be facing Jordan Love (10) and the Packers in their 2023 season opener instead of Aaron Rodgers.

Photo by Kayla Wolf/Getty Images

If this indeed is the dawn of a new era in the NFC North with Aaron Rodgers traded to the Jets, Bears fans might get an indication pretty quickly.

The Bears open the 2023 season against Jordan Love and the Packers on Sept. 10 at Soldier Field. After going 5-25 against Rodgers since 2008, the Bears will get an immediate opportunity to prove their rebuild under general manager Ryan Poles and head coach Matt Eberflus has legs and take a big step toward exorcising a demon that has tormented the franchise and its fan base for three decades.

Most Bears resurgences in the Super Bowl era have coincided with a Packers downturn. And with Rodgers with the Jets and quarterback Justin Fields a legitimate — albeit unproven — igniter for the rebuild, the opener might be a harbinger of things to come.

It wouldn’t be unprecedented. In the 2006 opener in Lovie Smith’s second season, the Bears dominated the Packers 26-0 at Lambeau Field. It was a prelude to a glorious 13-3 season that ended in Super Bowl XLI.

In fact, the last three times the Bears have beaten the Packers in the season opener, they’ve made the playoffs. They also did it in 1979, when they beat the Packers 6-3 at Soldier Field and finished 10-6, and in 1963, when they won 10-3 at City Stadium in Green Bay en route to the NFL championship.

Even when the Bears lost the 2018 opener to the Packers 24-23 at Lambeau in Matt Nagy’s debut, their blazing start – a 17-point lead in the first half, fueled by newcomer Khalil Mack’s spectacular performance — was a sign of things to come. The Bears finished 12-4 and won the NFC North.

The release of the regular-season schedule is an event that quantifies the optimism of the NFL offseason, when almost every team envisions the best-case scenario and so many games seem winnable.

That effect resonated with Bears fans a little more when the schedule was announced Thursday.

A year ago, the Bears were in the beginning stages of a major rebuild under a first-time head coach, a first-time offensive coordinator and Fields learning a new offense. No matter how hard you looked at the schedule, it was hard to predict a winning season. Sure enough, it was worse than anticipated, as the Bears cleared the decks — trading linebacker Roquan Smith and defensive end Robert Quinn at midseason — and lost their final 10 games to finish 3-14.

But this season, with the Bears in the second year of Luke Getsy’s offense and Eberflus’ defense, with Fields coming off an encouraging 2022 season in which he rushed for 1,143 yards — including 178 against the Dolphins to set a single-game regular-season record for rushing yards by a quarterback — there’s more room for legitimate hope and more room for disappointment.

It’s a playable schedule — famous last words in May — that gives the Bears a chance to exceed expectations of a 7-10 or 8-9 season if they make the most of roster upgrades/additions, such as receiver DJ Moore, rookie right tackle Darnell Wright, linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards and rookie defensive tackles Gervon Dexter and Zacch Pickens.

Of their 17 games, the Bears have only five against teams that made the playoffs last season (the Vikings twice, the Chiefs, the Chargers and the 8-9 Buccaneers). They play six games against teams that had winning records last season (the 13-4 Vikings twice, the 9-8 Lions twice, the 14-3 Chiefs and the 10-7 Chargers).

As of now, they figure to face nine quarterbacks who will be in their first full year in their offense, including Love, the Buccaneers’ Baker Mayfield, the Commanders’ Sam Howell, the Saints’ Derek Carr, the Panthers’ Bryce Young (or Andy Dalton), the Browns’ Deshaun Watson and the Falcons’ Desmond Ridder.

A caution, though, before you predict the Bears’ 2023 schedule game-by-game: Things change. Last year, the Bears’ strength-of-schedule was tied for the eighth-easiest when the schedule was released in May, based on their opponents’ 2021 records (135-152-2, .471). As it turned out, it was the strongest in the NFL (163-122-3, .571) because the Vikings, Lions, Giants and Eagles all made big improvements. (Even without their games against the Bears, the Bears’ opponents were 143-119-3 against the rest of the NFL in 2022.)

It works the other way, too. Last year, the 49ers had the fifth-toughest schedule, based on their opponents’ 2021 records (154-135, .533). But they ended up with the easiest schedule (120-168-1, .417) and went 13-4, despite starting three quarterbacks. The 49ers were 6-0 against the Rams, Cardinals, Buccaneers and Raiders, who were a combined 69-33 in 2021 but ended up 32-70 in 2022. Never underestimate the mediocrity — or the volatility — of the NFL. The trick is becoming the beneficiary and not the victim.

So regardless of how ‘‘playable’’ the schedule looks in May, the onus is on the Bears to get better and let NFL parity do the rest. It’s the way of the NFL: As long as you improve, you can be sure somebody else is getting worse.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Former Bears GM Phil Emery retires
Justin Fields vs. Jordan Love in Week 1. Any way we can play the game right now?
Halas Intrigue, Episode 283: Schedule time!
Analyzing the Bears’ full 2023 schedule
Bears schedule tracker: Full slate released Thursday
Despite trade to Jets, Bears fans can’t totally avoid Aaron Rodgers this season
The Latest
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: I’m worried my daughter’s boyfriend has an unhealthy future
She doesn’t seem to understand the potential challenges of being with a kind but obese man.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Sammy Sosa
Sports Saturday
Love your mothers and love this Mother’s Day baseball quiz
Think about how proud your mom would be if you ace this trivia test.
By Bill Chuck
 
Construction workers start loading beds on pallet jacks at McCormick Place’s Hall A, Friday, April 10, 2020. McCormick Place’s Hall A is being transformed into a 500 bed alternative care facility to combat the coronavirus pandemic in Chicago. | Tyler LaRiviere/Sun-Times
Editorials
City can’t dawdle to help migrants with money and resources readily available
The Lightfoot administration has been scrambling to find adequate housing for the migrants, who continue to arrive each day. So why leave $30 million on the table, and over 1,000 beds unused?
By CST Editorial Board
 
Alden Loury in his younger days, with his mother, Janice Brazan, who died in 2022. She pushed me to be curious, always in pursuit of knowledge and understanding, and she taught me to never question whether I’m good enough, Loury writes.
Columnists
Mother’s Day memories of the mom I lost
Remembering our last Mother’s Day together has eased the pain and regret I’ve felt since my mother’s death, Alden Loury writes. I owe my view of the world, and myself, to her.
By Alden Loury
 
Georgia_mug.jpeg
Horoscopes
Horoscope for Saturday, May 13, 2023
By Georgia Nicols
 