Monday, May 22, 2023
NFL votes to flex Thursday Night Football games in 2023

The Bears won’t have to worry about it, though. They’ve already been scheduled to appear on TNF twice this season, the maximum number of games teams are allowed to play. They’ll play at the Commanders in Week 5 and host the Panthers in Week 10.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Washington Commanders v Chicago Bears

The Bears played the Commanders on Thursday night last year.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The NFL will be able to flex “Thursday Night Football” games between Weeks 13-17, the result of an ownership vote at Monday’s spring league meeting in Eagan, Minn.

The Bears won’t have to worry about it, though. They’re scheduled to appear on TNF twice this season, the maximum number of games teams are allowed. They’ll play at the Commanders in Week 5 and host the Panthers in Week 10.

The NFL must decide to flex a Thursday night game 28 days in advance. Still, the decision was controversial, given the concerns in some league circles for player safety. The Bears were among the teams to vote against the measure, a source confirmed.

Also at Monday’s meeting, the NFL approved a rule that allows each team to carry an emergency third quarterback on gamedays, provided he is on the 53-man roster, without it counting against a team’s active roster total. He could enter only if the top two quarterbacks are hurt. Nathan Peterman is the leading candidate to be the Bears’ third-stringer.

The NFL assigned two major events Monday, too. Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif., will host Super Bowl 60 in 2026, while Green Bay, Wis., will, for the first time, host the NFL draft in 2025. Green Bay will be the eighth city to host the draft since it spent two years at the Auditorium Theatre in 2015-16. Detroit hosts in 2024.

Johnson signs

Former Texas running back Roschon Johnson signed his four-year rookie contract with the Bears on Monday at the start of organized team activities. Johnson, a fourth-round pick, will receive around $4.4 million over four years, per the NFL’s pay structure. Only Florida defensive tackle Gervon Dexter and Miami cornerback Tyrique Stevenson, who are each Bears second-round picks, remain unsigned.

