Justin Fields: ‘I’m not worried about contracts, I’m worried about wins’

There’s a lot at stake for Justin Fields this season.

The Bears must decide by the end of the season whether he’s there quarterback of the future — and whether they should pay him as such. Fields will be eligible for a contract extension for the first time at the end of this season.

Not that Fields is thinking about it.

“I’m not worried about contracts,” he said. “I’m worried about wins.”

He knows the Bears need to improve from their three-win showing last year. He needs to improve, too. Fields is entering a crucial season in his development, and for his future. The Bears are allowed to extend his four-year contract starting next offseason, per league rules. But they also own two first-round draft picks and will have the ability to draft a quarterback, should they choose.

General manager Ryan Poles could have drafted Fields’ replacement with the No. 1 overall pick this year, but instead traded the selection to the Panthers. In return, they got receiver D.J. Moore — who profiles as Fields’ best receiver — and were able to draft right tackle Darnell Wright.

The Bears finished their second of 12 OTA practices Tuesday at Halas Hall. Moore said it will take longer than that — through at least the June mandatory minicamp — to feel comfortable with his quarterback.

“Probably to the end of OTA and through minicamp,” Moore said. “And then starting back up, you know you got that break, and then you gotta start it all over again. Going into training camp, probably about two to three days to get back on track where we ended.”