Thursday, May 4, 2023
Bears sign 4 draft picks plus undrafted free agents before rookie minicamp

They agreed to four-year deals with Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell, Minnesota cornerback Terell Smith, Kennesaw State defensive tackle Travis Bell and Stanford safety Kendall Williamson.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Colorado v Oregon

Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell faces Colorado in 2021.

Photo by Tom Hauck/Getty Images

The Bears signed four of last week’s draft picks Thursday on the eve of their first rookie minicamp practice.

They agreed to four-year deals with Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell (Round 5), Minnesota cornerback Terell Smith (Round 6), Kennesaw State defensive tackle Travis Bell (Round 7) and Stanford safety Kendall Williamson (Round 7).

They also announced the signing of 14 undrafted free agents, including Shepherd quarterback Tyson Bagent, LSU linebacker Micah Baskerville, Syracuse kicker Andre Szmyt and Arizona defensive lineman Jalen Harris. Harris’ father Sean played for the Bears from 1995-2000.

The Bears’ draft picks — both signed and unsigned — and undrafted free agent additions will participate in the minicamp this weekend at Halas Hall alongside tryout players. Practices are Friday and Saturday.

One veteran stands out among the Bears’ tryout players: fullback Trey Edmunds, who is the older brother of the Bears’ biggest free agent addition, linebacker Tremaine Edmunds.

The Bears’ list of tryout candidates also includes FAU quarterback N’Kosi Perry, Jackson State cornerback De’Jahn Warren and Northwestern running back Andrew Clair.

