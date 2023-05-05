The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 5, 2023
All eyes on No. 10 pick Darnell Wright as Bears open rookie minicamp

He’s an essential piece of the Bears’ rebuild, and no matter how much he’d like to treat this like business as usual, the stakes are higher for him than almost anyone else on the roster.

By  Jason Lieser
   
A photo of Bears offensive tackle Darnell Wright in between drills at practice Friday.

The Bears traded down from No. 1 to 9 to 10 before drafting Wright last week.

AP Photos

Bears rookie offensive tackle Darnell Wright would like these to be ordinary practices, but that’s simply impossible.

No matter how good he was in college or how hyperattentive Tennessee fans are, Wright has never been in the spotlight like this. The Bears have 61 other players in for rookie minicamp this week, but none as important as him.

At one point during individual drills Friday, general manager Ryan Poles, assistant general manager Ian Cunningham and coach Matt Eberflus all were camped out in the offensive line’s area of the field at Halas Hall to get a look at their prized newcomer.

“I don’t really feel any different,” Wright said. “I’m trying to still make the team.”

Wright needs to do far more than that. Poles bet on him skyrocketing straight to stardom when he drafted him 10th overall last week. It’s essential to the rebuild that he lives up to expectations quickly.

Anyone surveying the Bears’ biggest problems after going 3-14 last season would quickly point to their poor protection of quarterback Justin Fields. Fields has his own issues to straighten out, but it’s difficult to develop when he’s constantly scrambling.

Poles made the offensive line a priority when he took the job, and he is tied to Wright like no other acquisition.

Wright was the end result of a sequence that began with Poles holding the rare asset of the No. 1 overall pick. He parlayed that into an extra second-rounder, a first-rounder in 2024 and wide receiver DJ Moore, but had to move back to No. 9. That ultimately took him out of reach of several elite prospects, including top offensive lineman Paris Johnson from Ohio State. Poles then landed an extra fourth-rounder in a swap with the Eagles before picking Wright.

That trade haul will be undercut if Wright doesn’t deliver. The stakes aren’t nearly as high for the other rookies.

The Bears, though, expect Wright to make a smooth transition, and their early impression is that it’ll be fairly easy to keep him on track.

“He’s in a good spot,” Eberflus said. “He retains information very well. His movement skills and athleticism are gonna be on point, but we’re gonna have to really harness him in there and how he uses his body.

“He’s got to learn the scheme, learn what works for him, and that’s a process. It takes time to be able to do that.” 

The upside for the Bears is that, in the short term, they have all the time they need. The season is still more than four months away, and they’re fresh off expediting fifth-round pick Braxton Jones to the starting left tackle job a year ago.

Speaking of Jones, there remains a question of where he and Wright ultimately will land. The Bears talked openly about the possibility of moving him to right tackle if they drafted someone more suited to take over at left. Wright started every game at left tackle as a junior, but was the Volunteers’ full-time right tackle last season.

Poles has kept all options open since picking Wright, saying on draft night, “Whatever that front five is, that’s what we’ll roll with,” and adding that while he is confident in Jones, it’s “a new year” and he’ll have to defend his spot.

Wright began his NFL career working at the familiar spot of right tackle Friday, and that would be the simplest course for the Bears. If Jones continues making strides at left tackle and Wright thrives on the right side, that sets them up with young, affordable pillars of their line.

That’s huge for Fields’ future after getting sacked a league-high 55 times last season. Over his short career, he has been sacked an average of once every 7.5 dropbacks — certainly the biggest of the many hindrances he has faced. And all eyes are on Wright to help change that.

The Latest
Chicago police on Washington Street on Saturday night were overwhelmed by groups of teens who responded to calls on social media postings to gather downtown. Officers were punched, kicked and pelted with bottles. Two teens were wounded in a shooting. Fifteen people were arrested
Crime
Top police official says getting a handle on unruly downtown gatherings is ‘priority number one’ going into summer
Chief of Patrol Brian McDermott acknowledged the Police Department was caught flat-footed when groups of young people descended on the Loop last month.
By Tom Schuba
 
Judge Donna Cooper was named presiding judge of the juvenile division Cook County Circuit Court on Wednesday.
Chicago
Advocates encouraged by appointment of new presiding judge in county’s Juvenile Division
The advocates hope to see Judge Donna Cooper use her experiences with a neighborhood-based program that uses restorative justice practices to expand similar opportunities for youth.
By Matthew Hendrickson
 
Los Angeles Dodgers v Chicago Cubs
Cubs
Cubs’ David Ross on criticism from fans: ‘I’ll take all the heat and keep it off the players’
“It’s part of this [job] that when things aren’t going well, it should be directed at me,” the manager said.
By Steve Greenberg
 
Cubs rookie Matt Mervis hits a single in the eighth inning of Friday’s win over the Marlins.
Cubs
Rookie Matt Mervis gets RBI in major league debut as Cubs beat Marlins
Manager David Ross said Mervis will get consistent playing time as the Cubs try to work out of an offensive rut.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Baylor v Texas
Bears
Bears notebook: Roschon Johnson can’t wait to hit someone
The rookie running back from Texas thrives on physicality — which he can’t show off in non-padded practices. But his time will come. “Down the road when we get pads on, my playing style will definitely show,” he said.
By Mark Potash
 