The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, June 1, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Jaylon Johnson: I’ll be at Bears practice next week

He told ESPN Radio’s “Keyshawn, J-Will and Max” on Thursday morning that he “for sure” plans on attending voluntary OTAs starting next week after spending time with his daughter in his hometown of Fresno, Calif.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Jaylon Johnson: I’ll be at Bears practice next week
merlin_101802603.jpg

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson chases the Packers’ Davante Adams.

Nam Y. Huh, AP Photos

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson doesn’t plan to remain away from Bears practice for long.

He told ESPN Radio’s “Keyshawn, J-Will and Max” on Thursday morning that he “for sure” plans on attending voluntary OTAs starting next week after spending time with his daughter in his hometown of Fresno, Calif. The Bears will hold mandatory minicamp the following week before breaking for the summer.

Johnson has not practiced during the first two weeks of OTAs. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Johnson would “hopefully ... potentially” arrive for the last parts of OTAs. He had been participating in team meetings via Zoom and watching practice film on his own, but Eberflus called being at Halas Hall “invaluable” experience. Coordinator Alan Williams and new cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke echoed Eberflus, saying on-field participation was important.

A former second-round pick, Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie contract and wants an extension. He told the radio show he felt some pressure entering last season because of the potential for an offseason deal but has learned to focus on the right things.

“With winning comes paychecks ...” he said. “I need to focus on winning. That’s what I’m worried about going into Year 4.”

The Bears are eager to see him in person.

“Good football player,” new cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke said Wednesday. “Works at it. You can tell he’s instinctive. He has good athletic ability. He’s a second-round pick for a reason — and it shows.”

Johnson is one of three Bears players entering Year 4 — along with tight end Cole Kmet and receiver Darnell Mooney — who are in line for an extension before the season begins. The Bears want to see how Mooney recovers from his ankle injury, and he’s yet to practice this offseason.

General manager Ryan Poles said earlier this offseason that waiting to see more from fellow receiver Chase Claypool before offering him an extension was “the smartest thing to do.”

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears need RBs to maintain run-heavy offense, so QB Justin Fields can focus elsewhere
Kyler Gordon ready to take giant leap in 2023
Jaylon Johnson at home even as Bears tout ‘invaluable’ OTAs
Cody Whitehair in a comfort zone at center
Arlington Park track’s property tax bill cut by half
Bears ‘trying to figure out strategically’ how NFL’s kickoff rule changes things
The Latest
Kim Cattrall attends the “About My Father” premiere at the SVA Theater on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, in New York. The actress will make a cameo appearance on this season of the HBO series “And Just Like That.”&nbsp;
Movies and TV
Kim Cattrall to reprise Samantha role for ‘And Just Like That’ cameo
In a 2019 Mail Online interview, she vowed to “never” appear in another “SATC” movie, squashing any hopes of her return to the franchise.
By Charles Trepany | USA Today
 
A piece of buttered bread. Butter is not bad for you, though makers of butter substitutes have long painted it as unhealthy.
Eat Well
Is butter bad for you? What about margarine?
Butter contains short-chain fatty acids like butyric acid that have benefits for gut health and potentially weight management.
By Clare Mulroy | USA Today
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Boy, 16, critically wounded in Humboldt Park shooting
The boy was shot in a home in the 4200 block of West Walton Street, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Ambulance.JPG
News
4-year-old girl dies after accidentally shot by another child in River Grove home, police say
Officers found the child inside the home in the 2400 block of West Street around 10 a.m. Wednesday after the father called 911, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
merlin_113758390.jpg
Crime
Off-duty Chicago police officer shot in the arm on Near West Side. ‘It could have been very, very much worse,’ top cop says
The officer was coming home from dinner when several people blocked his SUV in an alley and opened fire, authorities said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 