Jaylon Johnson: I’ll be at Bears practice next week

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson doesn’t plan to remain away from Bears practice for long.

He told ESPN Radio’s “Keyshawn, J-Will and Max” on Thursday morning that he “for sure” plans on attending voluntary OTAs starting next week after spending time with his daughter in his hometown of Fresno, Calif. The Bears will hold mandatory minicamp the following week before breaking for the summer.

Johnson has not practiced during the first two weeks of OTAs. Bears coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that Johnson would “hopefully ... potentially” arrive for the last parts of OTAs. He had been participating in team meetings via Zoom and watching practice film on his own, but Eberflus called being at Halas Hall “invaluable” experience. Coordinator Alan Williams and new cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke echoed Eberflus, saying on-field participation was important.

A former second-round pick, Johnson is entering the final year of his rookie contract and wants an extension. He told the radio show he felt some pressure entering last season because of the potential for an offseason deal but has learned to focus on the right things.

“With winning comes paychecks ...” he said. “I need to focus on winning. That’s what I’m worried about going into Year 4.”

The Bears are eager to see him in person.

“Good football player,” new cornerbacks coach Jon Hoke said Wednesday. “Works at it. You can tell he’s instinctive. He has good athletic ability. He’s a second-round pick for a reason — and it shows.”

Johnson is one of three Bears players entering Year 4 — along with tight end Cole Kmet and receiver Darnell Mooney — who are in line for an extension before the season begins. The Bears want to see how Mooney recovers from his ankle injury, and he’s yet to practice this offseason.

General manager Ryan Poles said earlier this offseason that waiting to see more from fellow receiver Chase Claypool before offering him an extension was “the smartest thing to do.”

