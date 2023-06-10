The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, June 10, 2023
Bears Golf Sports

Polling Place: Arlington Heights? Naperville? In the city? Where will the Bears end up?

We also asked for your thoughts on the PGA Tour’s controversial partnership agreement with Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf.

By  Steve Greenberg
   
SHARE Polling Place: Arlington Heights? Naperville? In the city? Where will the Bears end up?
Philadelphia Eagles v Chicago Bears

A scene from Soldier Field in 2022.

Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Not quite four months ago, the Bears let us know they’d closed on 326 acres of land in Arlington Heights for a few shekels shy of $200 million.

So long, big city. Right?

Right. Probably. Most of us think so, anyway.

But now the Bears are talking with Naperville about a potential move. They’re also in communication with new mayor Brandon Johnson about a little place we like to call Chicago. What gives?

In this week’s “Polling Place,” your home for Sun-Times sports polls on Twitter, we wanted to know where you think the Bears will end up. By a wide margin, Arlington Heights remained the favorite.

“Recent events are just a power play by the Bears,” @JeffreyCanalia commented.

“As long as it’s not downtown Chicago, I don’t care,” @MooksInsight chipped in.

We also asked for your thoughts on the PGA Tour’s controversial partnership agreement with Saudi-backed rival LIV Golf. Last, we asked who has a better chance to win their division, the Cubs or the White Sox.

“Both teams suck,” @nealhamer observed, “but the American League Central sucks more.”

On to the polls:

Poll No. 1: Where will the Bears end up playing long-term?

Upshot: The Bears organization wants one thing even more than it wants a first Super Bowl title since 1985, and that’s a natty little nine figures worth of public assistance. They might not be able to get the tax break they want in Arlington Heights, something they perhaps should have been more clear on before the whole $200 million thing. Poor Bears? Nah. They can pay their own freight.

Poll No. 2: What do you think of the PGA Tour’s partnership with Saudi-backed LIV Golf?

Upshot: “Going forward,” PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan said in a statement, “fans can be confident that we will, collectively, deliver on the promise we’ve always made — to promote competition of the best in professional golf.” Not to be confused with the promise to, you know, steer clear of a certain murderous regime.

Poll No. 3: Which team has a better chance to win its division?

Upshot: Just a week ago, these numbers would have looked so much different. But the Sox are kind of hot and the Cubs most definitely are not and, well, here we are. “Is ‘zeroer’ a word?” @usualsuspectpnc asked. We’re not even sure what the question meant, so why did it make us laugh?

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears educate players on NFL’s gambling policy amid busts across league
Filthy rich teams like the Bears don’t need tax breaks to build a stadium
Bears’ Jaquan Brisker ready to blossom in 2023 — ‘I feel like myself’
‘Sky’s the limit’ for Justin Fields-DJ Moore connection
CB Jaylon Johnson upbeat in return, ‘100%’ intent on contract extension with Bears
Halas Intrigue, Episode 285: Jaylon’s back
The Latest
Oscar Gamble, who played for the White Sox (among other teams), had the greatest Afro in baseball history.
MLB
A succession of names: When baseball and TV intersect
Don’t you love it when baseball crosses with real or pretend life? Here is a quiz that meets at that juncture.
By Bill Chuck
 
20230606_CHIvHOU_Arnaud_Souquet_01.jpg
Chicago Fire
Fire can’t let U.S. Open Cup loss linger
To make something of a season that’s already teetering, the Fire must respond to adversity much better than they did against the Dynamo.
By Brian Sandalow
 
Screenshot_2023_06_09_at_6.27.09_PM.png
Bulls
Trading Jimmy Butler will go down as one of Bulls’ worst mistakes
While the old regime did its best to control the narrative of why sending Butler to Minnesota for a package that ended up being Zach LaVine, Lauri Markkanen and Kris Dunn was necessary, it’s now easy to see what really happened.
By Joe Cowley
 
Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton.
MLB
Pittsburgh gamblers hoping for a big-Bucs payday
BET ON IT: Pirates in contention in woeful NL Central which would mean big profits for early backers.
By Rob Miech
 
A pied-billed grebe running across the top of the water on Chicago’s North Side.
Outdoors
Chicago outdoors: Yes, eggbombing is a thing
A cool photo of a pied-billed grebe, eggbombing monarchs and a Downstate black bear are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.
By Dale Bowman
 