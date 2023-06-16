The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 16, 2023
Bears set training camp schedule

Fans will be allowed to watch nine practices at Halas Hall: on July 27-29, July 31, Aug. 1, Aug. 4 and Aug. 8-10.

By  Patrick Finley
   
Chicago Bears Offseason Workout

Bears receiver Daurice Fountain runs a drill last month.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Bears set their training camp schedule Friday, announcing that players will report July 25. Camp will run about three weeks, with the final Halas Hall practice taking place Aug. 14.

Fans will be allowed to watch nine practices at Halas Hall: on July 27-29, July 31, Aug. 1, Aug. 4 and Aug. 8-10.

All Halas Hall practices will start at 10 a.m. Free tickets for the nine days will be available on the Bears’ web site starting at 10 a.m. on July 6.

The Bears will also host “Family Fest” at Soldier Field at 10:30 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 6. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.

The Bears will travel to Indianapolis for joint practices with the Colts from Aug. 16-17 in anticipation of their Aug. 19 exhibition game.

“There’s a lot of good work during those crossovers,” head coach Matt Eberflus said Thursday. “The 1-on-1s are really cool to do, the pass rushes and the covers and all those things, the DBs versus the receivers.

“You get to go against a different skillset, which is really neat because you get to adjust your skillset to them, your technique. It’s going to be fun to be able to see that and evaluate that.”

