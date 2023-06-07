Bears coordinator: Aaron Rodgers won’t slow down with Jets

Aaron Rodgers has plenty left in the tank, Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said Wednesday before the start of an OTA practice at Halas Hall.

The Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets in April, ending one of the most single-team quarterback tenures in NFL history. Rodgers won four MVPs after being drafted in Round 1 in 2005, including in 2020 and 2021.

Getsy was the Packers’ quarterbacks coach in 2019 and was promoted to their quarterbacks coach/pass game coordinator for the next two seasons before joining Matt Eberflus’ staff. He and Rodgers were close friends — and remain so.

“I still think that he has a ton of opportunity to play — and ability to play,” Getsy said. “To me there really hasn’t been that slowdown that people talk about. People said there was a slowdown before he got [the last] two MVPs, so it’s kind of that same talk.”

Getsy said Rodgers will benefit from being paired with new Jets offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett, who served in the same role with the Packers before an ill-fated season as the Broncos head coach.

Asked how Rodgers’ departure changes the NFC North, Getsy chose to focus on the Bears.

“We’re in the situation where we’re growing,” he said. “So we’re hoping that we can find our way to where [the Packerws] have been. That’s our main focus. I think we need to take another good step this year and I think there’s been pieces put in the building that will let us do that. And then the way that these guys are approaching the offseason gives you pretty good optimism.”