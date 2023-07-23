The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, July 23, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears put WR Chase Claypool on PUP list

Claypool was hurt during the Bears’ offseason program and missed all three mandatory minicamp practices because of what head coach Matt Eberflus called a soft tissue injury.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears put WR Chase Claypool on PUP list
Minnesota Vikings v Chicago Bears

The Bears traded a second-round pick for receiver Chase Claypool last year.

Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Chase Claypool will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The Bears put their receiver on the list Sunday, two days before veterans were set to report to Halas Hall for training camp. Claypool was hurt during the Bears’ offseason program and missed all three mandatory minicamp practices because of what head coach Matt Eberflus called a soft tissue injury.

“There’s no reason to risk anything at this time,” he said May 31.

Eberflus said then that Claypool was on target to be ready for camp. He worked out with teammates during the Bears’ summer break.

Players can be activated off PUP at any time during training camp, but they can’t be put back on the list. Those on PUP are not allowed to participate in practice, but can take part in team meetings and work out on the side.

The development is not a good one for Claypool, whose is about to enter the final season of his contract and will be under tremendous scrutiny. The Bears traded their second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool at the trade deadline. It turned into the first pick of the second round, and the Steelers used it to take Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Claypool struggled mightily with the Bears, totaling 14 catches for 140 yards in seven games after the trade. He had 32 catches for 311 yards in eight games with the Steelers. He had undoubtedly hoped to earn a contract extension during his half-season with the Bears, but general manager Ryan Poles told the Sun-Times in March that the Bears “needed to see more” before making a decision.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Polling Place: Will embattled Pat Fitzgerald be a head coach again?
5 reasons why it’s OK to be optimistic about the Bears
Projecting the Bears’ 53-man roster
Olin Kreutz returning to The Score as Bears, NFL analyst
Justin Fields ready to go: ‘It’s gonna be a fun season.’
NFL power rankings: How high have Bears climbed since brutal 2022 season?
The Latest
merlin_114824472.jpg
Pitchfork Music Festival
Palm’s controlled chaos, in perhaps its Chicago farewell, kicks off Pitchfork Music Festival’s last day
Lineup at sunny Union Park includes headliner Bon Iver after Killer Mike, Mdou Moctar, Koffee, Illuminati Hotties, JPEGMafia, Soul Glo, Jockstrap and Lucretia Dalt.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-TimesAmbar Colón, and 1 more
 
Blackhawks forward Philipp Kurashev skates with the puck.
Blackhawks
Blackhawks’ Philipp Kurashev awarded new two-year contract by arbitrator
Kurashev’s new contract will carry a $2.25 million salary-cap hit, representing a big raise over his $750,000 cap hit last season.
By Ben Pope
 
Jake Burger makes a play at third base last season. (AP)
Yoan Moncada’s return from IL could mean time for Jake Burger at second base
“Why not?” White Sox manager Pedro Grifol said. “They’re both going to be in the lineup somehow, some way.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
White Sox general manager Rick Hahn answering questions before a game in May.
White Sox
In Jerry Reinsdorf’s bizarre world, it’s a wonderful life where no one gets fired
No end in sight to the White Sox’ losing, yet the status remains quo for GM Rick Hahn.
By Rick Morrissey
 
Beyoncé performs during her concert Saturday night at Soldier Field. The show was delayed an hour due to rain.
Music
Beyoncé delivers a powerhouse, out-of-this-world experience at Soldier Field concert
After an hourlong rain delay, the show went on as planned to the delight of nearly 50,000 adoring fans in the first of two weekend shows in Chicago.
By Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
 