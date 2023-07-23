Bears put WR Chase Claypool on PUP list

Chase Claypool will start training camp on the physically unable to perform list.

The Bears put their receiver on the list Sunday, two days before veterans were set to report to Halas Hall for training camp. Claypool was hurt during the Bears’ offseason program and missed all three mandatory minicamp practices because of what head coach Matt Eberflus called a soft tissue injury.

“There’s no reason to risk anything at this time,” he said May 31.

Eberflus said then that Claypool was on target to be ready for camp. He worked out with teammates during the Bears’ summer break.

Players can be activated off PUP at any time during training camp, but they can’t be put back on the list. Those on PUP are not allowed to participate in practice, but can take part in team meetings and work out on the side.

The development is not a good one for Claypool, whose is about to enter the final season of his contract and will be under tremendous scrutiny. The Bears traded their second-round pick to the Steelers for Claypool at the trade deadline. It turned into the first pick of the second round, and the Steelers used it to take Penn State cornerback Joey Porter Jr.

Claypool struggled mightily with the Bears, totaling 14 catches for 140 yards in seven games after the trade. He had 32 catches for 311 yards in eight games with the Steelers. He had undoubtedly hoped to earn a contract extension during his half-season with the Bears, but general manager Ryan Poles told the Sun-Times in March that the Bears “needed to see more” before making a decision.