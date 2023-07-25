The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

GM Ryan Poles raises expectations for rebuilt Bears as training camp opens

Poles set his sights on the wide-open NFC North, which they haven’t won since 2018.

By  Jason Lieser
   
SHARE GM Ryan Poles raises expectations for rebuilt Bears as training camp opens
A photo of Bears general manager Ryan Poles watching warmups before a game last season.

Poles is in his second season as Bears general manager.

AP Photos

Bears general manager Ryan Poles opened training camp Tuesday by talking about “raising the standards” for his team and shooting to win the NFC North.

It’s a different tone than the team took a year ago, when Poles was in the demolition phase of his rebuild after taking over a roster short on star power and overextended financially.

“I don’t want to put a ceiling on what we can be, but I know our goal is to always win the division and be a championship-caliber team,” he said. “I’m happy with where we’re at right now and where we’re going.”

The Bears will hold their first practice Wednesday and begin with four consecutive days before taking their first break, and their first padded practice is Aug. 2. They open the preseason Aug. 12 against the Titans and start the season Sept. 10 against the Packers at Soldier Field.

Until then, they’ll be fine tuning a roster that was upgraded almost across the board in the recent offseason. The Bears signed linebacker Tremaine Edmunds, traded for wide receiver DJ Moore and used the No. 10 overall pick on offensive tackle Darnell Wright.

Nonetheless, the biggest factor in whether the Bears can meet Poles’ elevated standard is the progression of quarterback Justin Fields. Fields was the top rusher at his position, but last in the NFL in yards passing last season.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears WRs Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool set to practice
Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘We all know what the ultimate goal is’
Bears sign WR on training camp report date
Bears reinstate WR Chase Claypool from the PUP list
Bears arrow is pointing up ... right? Our annual Optimist/Pessimist test is here
Bears put WR Chase Claypool on PUP list
The Latest
A man was shot to death Mar. 20, 2022, in Roseland.
Crime
Man called 911 and said he was having a ‘bad day.’ Police found woman fatally stabbed in South Shore home
A man was taken into custody after a woman was found with multiple stab wounds, dead on the scene, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chris Barcelona provided this photo of a black bass caught at Maple Lake in Willow Springs.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing: Doing it right in the hottest part of this summer
Fishing advice and reports going into the hottest part of summer so far lead this sprawling-raw file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million.
NBA
Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to NBA-record five-year, $304 million deal
Brown and the team agreed to a five-year supermax contract extension.
By Associated Press
 
merlin_109433339.jpg
Bears
Bears WRs Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool set to practice
They’ve both been cleared to practice when training camp begins Wednesday at Halas Hall, general manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday.
By Patrick Finley
 
Carlos, a UPS worker in Manhattan, delivers packages on his daily rounds on July 24, 2023 in New York City.
Business
UPS reaches contract with 340,000 unionized workers, averting potentially calamitous strike
The Teamsters called the tentative agreement “historic” and “overwhelmingly lucrative.”
By Associated Press
 