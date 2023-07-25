Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘We all know what the ultimate goal is’

Quarterback Justin Fields knows what the Bears want to do this season: improve on a league-worst record, try to “make the playoffs and go from there.” He dared mention a championship, too, though the Bears have a long way to go to get there.

“We all know what the ultimate goal is, and that’s to win the Super Bowl,” he said Tuesday as veterans reported to Halas Hall for training camp.

Fields reiterated that he wants to do something that no other Bears quarterback has done: throw for 4,000 yards in a season. Erik Kramer is the franchise leader, having thrown for 3,838 in 1995. In terms of modern NFL offenses, 28 years ago might as well be a century.

“A Bears quarterback hasn’t done it yet,” Fields said. “That would be cool.”

A Bears quarterback hasn’t been the focus of a national television show, either. It will remain that way. Fields said Netflix reached out to follow him for Season 2 of “Quarterback,” their documentary about signal callers. He said he wasn’t interested, preferring to focus on the season at hand.