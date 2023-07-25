Bears WRs Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool set to practice

The Bears will open training camp with two of their top three receivers healthy.

Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool have both been cleared to practice when training camp begins Wednesday at Halas Hall, general manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday.

Mooney hasn’t practiced since suffering a nasty left ankle injury in November against the Jets. Claypool was put on the physically unable to perform list for 24 hours but had his designation lifted late Monday. Poles said that Claypool, who had fought multiple soft-tissue injuries, needed “an extra day or two to get [himself] right.”

Both worked out with quarterback Justin Fields in Florida earlier this month.

Mooney will likely be eased back into practice. Both Poles and coach Matt Eberflus have praised how hard Mooney worked to return from injury, which required doctors to insert screws during surgery.

“He has worked his butt off with the training staff,” Poles said.

Bears veterans reported to training camp Tuesday.

