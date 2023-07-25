The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, July 25, 2023
Bears Sports NFL

Bears WRs Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool set to practice

They’ve both been cleared to practice when training camp begins Wednesday at Halas Hall, general manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday.

By  Patrick Finley
   
SHARE Bears WRs Darnell Mooney, Chase Claypool set to practice
merlin_109433339.jpg

Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney catches a pass for a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times, Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

The Bears will open training camp with two of their top three receivers healthy.

Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool have both been cleared to practice when training camp begins Wednesday at Halas Hall, general manager Ryan Poles said Tuesday.

Mooney hasn’t practiced since suffering a nasty left ankle injury in November against the Jets. Claypool was put on the physically unable to perform list for 24 hours but had his designation lifted late Monday. Poles said that Claypool, who had fought multiple soft-tissue injuries, needed “an extra day or two to get [himself] right.”

Both worked out with quarterback Justin Fields in Florida earlier this month.

Mooney will likely be eased back into practice. Both Poles and coach Matt Eberflus have praised how hard Mooney worked to return from injury, which required doctors to insert screws during surgery.

“He has worked his butt off with the training staff,” Poles said.

Bears veterans reported to training camp Tuesday.

Next Up In Chicago Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘We all know what the ultimate goal is’
GM Ryan Poles raises expectations for rebuilt Bears as training camp opens
Bears sign WR on training camp report date
Bears reinstate WR Chase Claypool from the PUP list
Bears arrow is pointing up ... right? Our annual Optimist/Pessimist test is here
Bears put WR Chase Claypool on PUP list
The Latest
A man was shot to death Mar. 20, 2022, in Roseland.
Crime
Man called 911 and said he was having a ‘bad day.’ Police found woman fatally stabbed in South Shore home
A man was taken into custody after a woman was found with multiple stab wounds, dead on the scene, police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Chris Barcelona provided this photo of a black bass caught at Maple Lake in Willow Springs.
Outdoors
Chicago fishing: Doing it right in the hottest part of this summer
Fishing advice and reports going into the hottest part of summer so far lead this sprawling-raw file Midwest Fishing Report.
By Dale Bowman
 
Celtics wing Jaylen Brown has agreed to terms on a five-year supermax contract extension that will pay him up to $304 million.
NBA
Jaylen Brown, Celtics agree to NBA-record five-year, $304 million deal
Brown and the team agreed to a five-year supermax contract extension.
By Associated Press
 
Carlos, a UPS worker in Manhattan, delivers packages on his daily rounds on July 24, 2023 in New York City.
Business
UPS reaches contract with 340,000 unionized workers, averting potentially calamitous strike
The Teamsters called the tentative agreement “historic” and “overwhelmingly lucrative.”
By Associated Press
 
Bears quarterback Justin Fields will help run a football camp in France this weekend.
Bears
Bears QB Justin Fields: ‘We all know what the ultimate goal is’
Fields also reiterated that he wants to do something that no other Bears quarterback has done: throw for 4,000 yards in a season.
By Patrick Finley
 