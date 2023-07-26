The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, July 26, 2023
Air quality issues forces Bears close practice to public, move it indoors

The Bears closed their first training camp practice to the public and moved it indoors to the Walter Payton Center on Wednesday because of poor air quality.

By  Patrick Finley
   
merlin_94338668.jpg

A Chicago Bears logo is seen before an NFL football game between the Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, Monday, Nov. 16, 2020, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski) ORG XMIT: NYOTK

Kamil Krzaczynski, AP Photos

The Bears closed their first training camp practice to the public and moved it indoors to the Walter Payton Center on Wednesday because of poor air quality. Smoke from Canadian wildfires has made Wednesday’s air harmful for some groups.

The team was set to welcome more than 25 community groups Wednesday; those 1,500 tickets cannot be used for a different dates. The Bears announced the move about 2 12 hours before the start of the 10 a.m. practice.

“The health and safety of our fans, players, coaches and all staff is our utmost priority,” the team said in a statement.

Bears veterans reported to Halas Hall on Tuesday and will hold their first training camp practice of the year Wednesday. The team is scheduled to practice every day through Saturday, with the general public, and not just community groups, invited those three days. All those admitted must have acquired a free ticket through the Bears’ web site.

