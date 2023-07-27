The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 27, 2023
Fields notes: Bears QB Justin Fields hits another deep shot to WR DJ Moore

Chase Claypool also made a nice catch over the middle as Fields tries to solidify his connection with the revamped receiver corps.

By  Jason Lieser
   
Bears quarterback Justin Fields, right, speaks as wide receiver DJ Moore listens during a news conference at Halas Hall.

Nam Y. Huh/AP

Tracking Bears quarterback Justin Fields during training camp practices:

Practice No. 2

at Halas Hall

It looks increasingly like the most helpful thing the Bears have done for quarterback Justin Fields since drafting him at No. 11 in 2021 has been trading for DJ Moore. His arrival has not only given him a reliable target, but a deep threat that was absent his first two seasons.

The offense was hit-and-miss overall, but Fields’ deep strike to Moore up the right sideline in seven-on-seven work was a highlight for the second day in a row.

Fields also made a tight throw over the middle to Chase Claypool, who made up for an earlier drop by securing the catch as two defensive backs reached him. That could be indicative of where their passing game is headed. With a revamped receivers room, with Moore able to stretch the field, Claypool could find space — and a consistent role — as a target underneath.

The Bears have started training camp with “OTA-type” practices as coach Matt Eberflus put it, but will continue increasing the workload as they progress toward full-contact practice Wednesday.

